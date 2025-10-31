Taiwan increases penalty for damaging undersea cables amid increased suspected sabotage attempts — offenders face up to 7 years in prison and $325,000 in fines

Taiwan's proposed new law would make damaging its undersea cables more expensive.

The Economic Commission in Taiwan’s legislature just approved the first reading of its ‘Seven Submarine Cable Laws’, which increases the penalty for deliberately damaging the island’s underwater infrastructure. According to Red Hot Cyber, violators will face a prison charge of up to seven years, plus a fine of up to NT$10 million or about US$325,000 at the current exchange rate.

Even those who accidentally damage an undersea cable will still face six months' imprisonment and a NT$2 million fine (about US$65,000). Another provision of the proposed law is that it gives the Taiwanese government the power to confiscate erring vessels, no matter who owns them, to prevent them from being reused in future crimes. This may sound harsh, but given that its biggest threat is just kilometers away, Taiwan is keen on keeping its communications with the rest of the world open.

The new law isn’t limited to underwater internet cables, either. The executive branch of the Taiwanese government has also approved amendments to the following laws: Telecommunications Management Law, Electricity Law, Natural Gas Operations Law, Water Supply Law, the Commercial Ports Law, and the Navigation Law. These changes are meant to deter damage to Taiwan’s key infrastructure, which is crucial for its survival.

