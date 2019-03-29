Colorful Technology Limited, a manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards and high-performance storage solutions, has announced its newest motherboard based on the latest mid-range B365 chipset the CVN B365M Pro V20. That mouthful for a name will support both Intel's 8th and 9th generation processors using the LGA1151 package. Colorful says the motherboard is intended for mainstream to entry-level PC builds.

A quick look at the Micro-ATX size board reveals a black and silver theme with large heatsinks covering the 4+2 phase VRM area, with a smaller heatsink covering the chipset, which extends over one of the three M.2 slots. There are some grey stenciling highlights throughout the board, which fits very well with the overall quasi-military aircraft carrier theme.

Credit: Colorful

The design looks to springboard off of its CVN naming, which in the military stands for Carrier Vessel Nuclear. CVN-65 is actually the name of the USS Enterprise, a decommissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier (CVN-80 is in the works). That makes sense considering the board features a military aircraft and helicopter landing pad symbol by the PCIe slots and CPU socket, respectively. There was no mention of RGB LEDs in Colorful's announcement, but in the images we can see at least one RGB LED header.

The B365-based motherboard has two full-length PCIe 3.0 slots, both with additional steel support surrounding the slot. The top slot has the full x16 bandwidth from the CPU, while the bottom slot is x4 with its lanes coming from the chipset. Colorful didn’t mention multi-GPU support for AMD Crossfire. There is an additional chipset-fed PCIe x1 slot as well. For those using integrated graphics, the board also includes an HDMI and DVI video outputs.

For storage, the board has six SATA3 6 Gbps ports, with two normally oriented and four that sit vertically. In addition to the SATA ports, the CVN B365M Pro V20 offers three M.2 slots. The top two will support both PCIe and SATA-based M.2 modules, while the bottom will only support a Wi-Fi/Bluetooth module (not included).

Credit: Colorful

USB support comes in the form of six USB 2.0 ports, five USB 3.0 ports and one USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C, including headers. We will not find USB 3.1 Gen2 support on this board through the B365 chipset as it is essentially a Kaby Lake-based 22nm chipset and doesn't support it natively. Audio comes through the more budget-oriented Realtek ALC892 CODEC, along with audio separation from the board and what looks to be Chemicon audio caps. Networking on the CVN B365M Gaming Pro V20 uses a Realtek RTL8111H Gigabit LAN.



Colorful did not specify pricing or when it will start selling the motherboard.

Colorful CVN B365M Gaming Pro V20 Motherboard Specs