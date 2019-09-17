Corsair Launches iCUE 465X RGB With Addressable Lighting

by

Cosair today launched its new iCUE 465X RGB PC cases in both black and white varieties. While the colors of these two models differ, all features are shared, including the 4mm tempered glass panels and addressable RGB lighting.

Listed at $149 via Corsair’s store, these cases include only two USB 3.0 (aka USB 3.1 Gen1) ports at the top of the front panel, along with a single headphone/microphone jack. Users often expect USB3 Gen2 at this price, but the extra cost appears to have gone into several other features.

Some of those extra features include a drop down front-panel dust filter behind the pull-off frame of the tempered glass face, along with a magnetic filter sheet that covers the top and a slide out power supply filter. Corsair says that the iCue 465X RGB supports up to six 120mm fans. 140mm fans are an option on top, but given the limited space above the motherboard, 280mm radiators may not be an option for many users. Fortunately, the top panel’s 120mm mounts are offset to the left for additional motherboard clearance.

Corsair iCue is the big feature that brings the 465X out of $100 territory. The included iCUE Lighting Node CORE controls up to six RGB fans without the need for a fan hub, and the case includes three of those fans. Noting that a three pack of these fans with a three-fan Node Pro was formerly priced at $129, users who didn’t think that was a rip-off will be thrilled to get a case and a six-fan Node for only $20 more.

Along with that Node controller are two sets of holes for mounting 2.5-inch drives directly, two trays for mounting two more 2.5-inch drives and a removable two-tray cage for 3.5-inch drives.

A steel right-side panel hides cables, and a pair of vertical expansion card slot supports a riser cable (not included) to fit vertically-mounted graphics cards. Everyone who isn’t running a weird config will probably enjoy the seven traditionally placed slots.

Corsair iCue 465X RGB Black (CC-9011188-WW) and White (CC-9011189-WW) Specs

Case Dimensions

467mm x 216mm x 455mm

Case Material

Steel, Tempered Glass

Maximum GPU Length

370mm

Radiator Compatibility

120mm, 140mm, 240mm, 280mm, 360mm

Maximum PSU Length

180mm

Compatible Corsair Liquid Coolers

H55, H60, H75, H80i, H90, H100i, H105, H110i, H115i, H150i

Maximum CPU Cooler Height

170mm

Case Power Supply

"ATX" (not included)

Case Expansion Slots

7+2 vertical

Weight

17.63 pounds / 8kg

Case Drive Bays

(2) 3.5-inch, (4) 2.5-inch

Lighting

RGB

Case Form Factor

ATX Mid-Tower

iCUE enabled

Yes

Case Windowed

Tempered Glass

Case Warranty

2 years

You'd Also Like

About the author
Thomas Soderstrom

Thomas Soderstrom is a Senior Staff Editor at Tom's Hardware US. He tests and reviews cases, cooling, memory and motherboards.

Read more
Most Popular
  1. Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow Chassis Review: Compact ATX Performer
  2. Thermaltake Adds ARGB Model to Level 20 GT
  3. Best PC Cases 2019: Our Tested Picks for Your New Build
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2019 Purch All Rights Reserved.