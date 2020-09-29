Get the Gigabyte G27F 27" IPS Monitor for Under $200 on Newegg

The Gigabyte G27F gaming monitor is a device with powerful specs. Boasting 27" from corner to corner, this monitor also has a refresh rate of 144 Hz and features an IPS panel. If you act now, Newegg has an offer that takes the price of the G27F down from $249 to $194. You must use promo code EMCDRFR46 and use the included $30 rebate card to get the deal.

Gigabyte G27F 27" IPS Monitor: was $249, now $194 @Newegg

This IPS display from Gigabyte is marked down to $194 on Newegg. It has a 144 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1920 x 1080. You must use promo code EMCDRFR46 to redeem the offer.View Deal

The screen has a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080. Because it's an IPS display, you can expect clear images that appear easily from almost any angle. There are multiple input options, including one DisplayPort and two HDMI ports. You can also use up to two additional USB devices via two USB 3.0 ports.

The G27F supports AMD FreeSync for minimal tearing and improved graphics quality during gameplay. It has an ergonomic design that can be easily tilted and adjusted. You can mount this display using a 100mm x 100mm VESA wall mount.