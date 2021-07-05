Godzilla Roars onto MSI RTX 3070 Graphics Card

MSI in partnership with Toho Co., Ltd have merged their RTX 3070 with something truly monstrous, the King of the Monsters, Godzilla! The news was spotted by Videocardz and at this time there is no official announcement on the MSI website.

(Image credit: Videocardz)

Named the MSI GeForce RTX 3070 SUPRIM SE x GODZILLA, this new card is part of this generation's premium line. It features what’s probably the latest RTX 3070 LHR chip, right now details are scarce, but whatever’s humming beneath the casing, we know it runs at up to 1785 MHz in Extreme Performance mode, with a default clock of 1770 MHz and as it is a Lite Hash Rate card, don't expect to be mining monstrous amounts of cryptocurrency.

The card is a custom three-fan design with three DisplayPort and one HDMI outputs, and takes up to 240W of power via a dual eight-pin power connector. The casing has a rather nice red and black paint job, with a guest appearance from Godzilla himself.

Price is currently unknown but this is fairly likely to be a Japan-only release, so any nuclear-lizard-based custom builds will have to look to the import market for their Godzilla fix.