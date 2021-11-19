Intel's Tiger Lake CPU Pounces on a Desktop Motherboard

Maxsun, a Chinese hardware brand, just launched the MS-里程碑 (Milestone) i7-11800H Plus motherboard. What's interesting about the motherboard is that it's based on Intel's Core i7-11800H, a mobile Tiger Lake processor.

Sporting a black PCB, the MS-Milestone i7-11800H Plus is a standard micro-ATX motherboard using Intel's HM570 chipset. The motherboard comes equipped with a seven-phased power delivery subsystem with 50A DrMOS, supporting up to 200W. The motherboard feeds the Core i7-11800H through an 8-pin EPS power connector, which is plenty for the 45W Tiger Lake chip.

However, the processor is soldered to the motherboard, so there's no option for upgrading. The Core i7-11800H isn't a chump, either. Based on Intel's 10nm SuperFin process, the Core i7-11800H boasts eight Willow Cove cores with Hyper-Threading and 24MB of L3 cache. The chip runs at a 2.3 GHz base clock but can boost up to 4.6 GHz on two cores. The all-core boost is slightly lower at 4.2 GHz. If you don't plan on using discrete graphics, the Core i7-11800H has Intel's Xe graphics with 32 execution units clocked at up to 1.45 GHz at its disposal.

The Core i7-11800H arrives with a small heatsink; however, it still requires a CPU cooler. Maxsun didn't specify what kind of mounting is needed for the motherboard. However, the mounting holes seem to indicate that the motherboard is compatible with LGA 115x CPU coolers.

Image 1 of 3 MS-Milestone i7-11800H Plus (Image credit: Maxsun) Image 2 of 3 MS-Milestone i7-11800H Plus (Image credit: Maxsun) Image 3 of 3 MS-Milestone i7-11800H Plus (Image credit: Maxsun)

The MS-Milestone i7-11800H Plus provides two DDR4 memory slots for consumers to put up to 64GB of memory on the motherboard. The motherboard supports memory modules drom DDR4-2133 up to DDR4-2933 and above. For storage, you get access to three SATA III ports and two PCIe x4 M.2 slots where one leverages PCIe 4.0 and the other at PCIe 3.0. The former supports NVMe-based drives, while the latter accommodates both NVMe-or SATA-based SSDs. There's also one M.2 E-key slot on the MS-Milestone i7-11800H Plus for adding a wireless module. In regards to expansion options, Maxsun's motherboard has one PCIe 4.0 x16 slot, one PCIe x4 slot and one PCIe x1 slot.

The MS-Milestone i7-11800H Plus offers ample connectivity for your displays. It has two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort outputs in case you want to take advantage of the Xe graphics engine. The rear panel also houses a combo PS/2 port, two USB 2.0 ports, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port and three 3.5mm audio jacks. By default, the motherboard doesn't provie any USB Type-C ports, but it does have a header for one.

Hardware detective momomo_us spotted the MS-Milestone i7-11800H Plus over at JD.com for $453.98. Even though Maxsun primary sells hardware inside Asia, some of the company's products have already made their way over to the U.S. via Newegg. It may be a matter of time before we see the MS-Milestone i7-11800H Plus on the retailer's shelves.