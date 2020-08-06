Intel Confirms 'KA' CPUs Are a Promo, Avengers-Branded Chips Pop Up

It appears that Intel is participating in a new promotion that includes its standard 10th-Gen chips inside of a special Avengers-branded box. We first heard of Intel's new 'KA' branded chips two weeks ago, and we wondered what the madness was all about. Was this a new version of the chips? Did they have different specs? Was it just a typo, or a version specific to a local market?

We reached out to Intel to see if they could tell us anything useful, and the company responded to Tom's Hardware with the following statement:

"The listing reference is related to an upcoming partner promotion featuring 10th Gen Intel Core processors. The “KA” designation is an ordering code only and not a new processor SKU."

(Image credit: KCC Shop)

Intel wouldn't divulge details about the promotion, but we're told that the primary difference between the KA-series and normal K-series is limited to special packaging. Now, as spotted by @momomo_us, Intel has new chips come with special-edition Avengers packaging. A listing can be seen at the KCC Shop, showing a rather pixelated version of this packaging.

Given Intel's statement, along with the 'A' in 'KA,' this seems like a probable outcome. The chips themselves are identical to the standard 'K' versions, and it looks like there will be KA versions of the i5-10600K, i7-10700K, i9-10850K, and the i9-10900K.

Of course, we don't know the exact details of the promotion yet. For all we know, this might extend beyond the special packaging and included the new Avengers game, which is set to land on the 4th of September, as part of the bundle.