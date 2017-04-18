MSI Announces GP62X, GP72X Leopard Series Laptops

MSI refreshed its GP62 and GP72 series of thin-and-light gaming laptops with the GP62X and GP72X Leopard series.

This new series is supposed to offer high performance at relatively affordable prices. Each member of the series boasts an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor; a GTX 1050, GTX 1050 Ti, or GTX 1060 graphics card; and 15.6" or 17.3" Full HD (1920 x 1080) display. The GP72X models also feature 120Hz refresh rates and 5ms response times. (MSI didn't share the refresh rates or response times of the GP62x models.)

The new products also feature brighter SteelSeries keyboards with SteelSeries Engine 3 support to let games such as Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Minecraft dynamically change the keyboard's lighting. MSI's new Cooler Boost 4 also uses two fans, six separate heat pipes for the CPU and GPU, and a 20% increase in airflow to offer what the company called "the most advanced heat pipe design" in a gaming laptop.

Each model comes with 16GB of DDR4-2400 memory installed and an open slot to support up to 32GB of memory total. Storage varies by model: the GP62X and base model GP72X feature 128GB NVMe SSDs and 1TB HDDs, the GP62MVRX and upgraded GP72X feature 256GB NVMe SSDs and 1TB HDDs, and the GP72VRX features a 512GB NVMe SSD. That should be enough storage to suit many gamers' needs.

MSI said the GP62X and GP72X Leopard series laptops should be available at Newegg, Amazon, Best Buy, and Fry's starting today. Prices depend on model and configuration and will range between $1,099-1,599.