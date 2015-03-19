Nvidia Announces Quadro M6000 Graphics Card With GM200 Maxwell GPU

Nvidia just announced its new GTX Titan X (our full review here), but it's not done with exciting announcements for the week yet. Today, the company is announcing the Quadro M6000 GPU, which is the workstation graphics card aimed at digital content creators who use the same GM200 GPU as the GTX Titan X.

We have a full review of the Nvidia Quadro M6000 on our sister site, Tom's IT Pro.

In fact, the card itself is largely identical to the GTX Titan X. It carries the same GPU with 3072 CUDA cores, packs 12 GB of GDDR5 memory which runs over a 384-bit memory interface, and has a peak SP performance of 7 TFlops and peak DP performance of 0.2 TFlops. The Maxwell GPU's clock speed is a little different, with this one running at 988 MHz and boosting at up to 1114 MHz if the thermal headroom is available.

Physically, the card also closely resembles the GTX Titan X. It's got the same basic design for the cooler, but this one comes with a backplate and a different color scheme, and the power connector is placed at the back of the card rather than on the side.

The backplate of the card is especially interesting, as it has a small part above the drum fan area that you can remove. This is because the backplate makes it thicker, and by removing it, the card installed above it won't be quite as suffocated for air (assuming you have more than one card in your system).

Display outputs on the card consist of four DisplayPort 1.2 interfaces and a single DVI-I port. There's no HDMI here, mainly because it would limit the card's capabilities of driving many high-resolution displays.

You can get the full review here.

