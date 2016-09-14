Oculus Rolls Out Achievements On GearVR and Rift

Oculus announced that you can now track and share achievements in games for GearVR and Rift with its latest software update, allowing users to keep track of their game progress and share their glory with friends.

Achievements, for most games, are the special badges of honor many enthusiast gamers strive to attain. You earn them by simply playing the game, and in some cases, going out of your way to do things a certain way. Achievements are simply a nice way to gauge one’s ability, dedication, and progress in a given game or application.

Users that update their GearVR and Rift headsets will see achievements (for games that support them) apply retroactively. As they become available, you'll see a prompt to update privacy settings, allowing you to pick and choose which accomplishments, if any, you can share with your friends. You have complete control over what you want to share.

As the feature rolls out, games like Minecraft, Anshar Wars 2 and Hitman Go will see the achievements appear in Oculus Home, and more developers are adding the achievement system to their games. Now you can feel accomplished for everything you do with the GearVR and Rift.