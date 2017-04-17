Origin EON15-S Gaming Laptops Sport 1050 Ti GPUs, Optional Customizable Paint Job

Origin PC launched the EON15-S, a customizable gaming laptop with a relatively affordable starting price of $1,000. The EON15-S will sport a mobile Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS display, and a customizable RGB backlit keyboard.
Additionally, the EON15-S will support up to an Intel Core i7-7700HQ, up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, and up to 6TB of storage. However, we suspect the starting configuration to feature an i3-7100H, 8GB of memory, and perhaps a 256GB SSD. Additionally, Origin PC will offer the EON15-S in an optional custom automotive paint finish of your choosing, but this most likely isn’t included in the base price.
The Origin PC EON15-S will be relatively portable for a gaming laptop; we haven’t received full dimension specifications yet, but Origin PC claimed the EON15-S weighs 5lbs and is less than an inch thick.
|Origin PC EON15-S
|Processor
|-Intel Core i3-7100H-Intel Core i5-7300HQ-Intel Core i7-7700HQ
|Memory
|Up to 32GB of DDR4 memory
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
|Display
|15.6” FHD (1920x1080) IPS Display
|Storage
|Up to 6TB with M.2 SSD support
|Keyboard
|RGB customizable backlit keyboard
|Interface
|-USB 3.0 (Type-C)-USB 3.0 (Type-A) x 2-USB 2.0
|Battery Life
|Up to 6 hours
|Weight
|5 lbs (with battery)
|Price
|Starting at $1,000