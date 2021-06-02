Patriot Brings The Sting With New Viper Elite II RAM

Patriot, which produces some of the best RAM on the market, has presented the new Viper Elite II, the successor to the brand's award-winning Viper Elite family. Retaining its successor's DNA, the Viper Elite II memory arrives with an aggressive design that's devoid of flashy RGB illumination.

The Viper Elite II, which is built for performance and overclocking, featuring a 10-layer PCB with hand-tested memory integrated circuits. Patriot offers the memory in a single module presentation and a dual-channel package. The Viper Elite II comes with densities, spanning from 16GB (2x8GB) to 64GB (2x32GB). There are four data rates to choose from: DDR4-2666, DDR4-3200, DDR4-3600 and DDR4-4000.

The maximum capacity varies depending on the data rate. The DDR4-2666 and DDR4-4000 memory kits max out at 32GB (2x16B), while the DDR4-3200 and DDR4-3600 memory kits are available up to 64GB. (2x32GB).

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Patriot) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Patriot) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Patriot)

As far as timings go, the DDR4-2666 and DDR4-3200 variants come with 16-17-17-36 and 18-22-22-42 timings, respectively. The faster DDR4-3600 and DDR4-4000 variants, on the other hand, are rated for 20-26-26-46.

The Viper Elite II is compatible with the latest Intel and AMD platforms. As expected, the memory modules support XMP 2.0 for automatic overclocking on compatible platforms. Patriot backs its Viper Elite II memory with a limited lifetime warranty.

Patriot's new memory is already available for purchase at Amazon and Newegg. The DDR4-2666, DDR4-3200, DDR4-3600 and DDR4-4000 memory kits start at $89.99, $91.99, $97.99 and $132.99, respectively.