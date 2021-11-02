Razer Aims for Silence With Productivity Peripheral Refresh

Although Razer is better known for some of the best gaming mice and gaming keyboards on the market, the company also has a line of products that cater to “productivity” sensibilities. To that end, the company today announced the new Pro Click Mini wireless mouse and the Pro Type Ultra wireless keyboard.

With the Pro range, Razer focused intently on quieter operation all-around, suitable for people who want to work in a tomb-like environment without the clickety-clack of keyboards or mouse buttons. Kicking things off is the Pro Click Mini, which is a downsized version of the currently available Pro Click. This wireless mouse uses silent switches that are good for up to 15 million clicks.

Razer says that you can connect the Pro Click Mini to three devices at a time using Bluetooth connectivity (which is a time saver when it comes to pairing/unpairing with your desktop and laptop, for example). If you use the included 2.4 GHz HyperSpeed USB dongle, you can bump that device count to four. The USB dongle conveniently stows inside the mouse when you remove the top cover.

You can expect to get fast and precise performance thanks to Razer’s 5G Advanced optical sensor (1000 Hz polling rate, 12,000 DPI, 35 G acceleration), while the HyperScroll wheel has two modes. The first mode provides a more tactile feel as you scroll through web pages or menu items. The second mode removes the software “indentations” for a more free-wheeling scrolling experience that's better for scrolling through huge documents or Excel sheets. Speaking of the scroll wheel, it also implements a four-way tilt-click mechanism and the mouse features a total of seven programmable buttons.

The Pro Click Mini is powered by two AA batteries, although only one is needed to work. With both batteries installed, the mouse can operate for up to 465 hours using the 2.4 GHz USB dongle or up to 725 hours over Bluetooth.

Switching gears to the Razer Pro Type Ultra, this keyboard improves upon its Pro Type sibling with the ability to work in wired mode while recharging. It also comes with a cushioned leatherette palm rest to provide a bit of added comfort for extended work sessions.

Like the Pro Click Mini, the Pro Type Ultra is designed for quiet operation and features silent tactile keyboard switches (rated for 80 million key presses) and a soft-touch coating. In addition, these keys are backlit with white LEDs for low-light typing conditions. Also, like the Pro Click Mini, this keyboard can easily connect with up to four devices.

When operating wireless using the 2.4 GHz USB dongle, Razer says that the Pro Type Ultra is good for up to 207 hours of use. If you switch to Bluetooth, you can add seven hours to that tally. However, if you decide to use the key backlighting at full brightness – either via 2.4 GHz or Bluetooth – battery life drops down to just 13 hours.

According to Razer, the Pro Click Mini is available today, priced at $79.99 (compared to $99.99 for the larger Pro Click). However, the Pro Type Ultra won’t launch until later in Q4, priced at $159.99 (compared to $139 for the Pro Type).