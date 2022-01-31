GPU Fingerprinting Can Be Used to Track You Online: Researchers

An international team of researchers from France, Israel and Australia have developed a new technique that can identify individual users according to their specific, unique graphics card signature. Named DrawnApart, the research, which serves as a proof of concept, serves as a warning towards more invasive identification measures that websites or ill-intentioned actors could take in order to collect data on individual users’ online activities in real-time.

The technique is based on the inherent variations of hardware due to variability in manufacturing processes and individual components. Much like no human fingerprint is identical to another, no single CPU, GPU, or any other consumer item is identical to one another. This is part of the reason why CPU and GPU overclocking varies even within the same product model from manufacturers, and gave rise to the emergence of said "golden" hardware. This, in turn, means that there are minute, individual variations on performance, power, and processing capabilities of each graphics card, making this kind of identification possible.

The GPU fingerprinting technique presented in a graphical view, showcasing that two otherwise identical GPUs produce different, individual results. This, in turn, can be attributed to a single users' online activity. (Image credit: Arxiv.org)

The model created by the researchers makes use of fixed workloads based on WebGL (web Graphics Library), the cross-platform API that allows graphics cards to render graphics as their are presented in-browser. Through it, DrawnApart takes over 176 measurements across 16 data collection points by running vertex operations related to short GLSL (OpenGL Shading Language), which prevents workloads from being distributed across random work units – making the results repeatable and, as such, individual for each GPU. DrawnApart can then measure the time needed to complete vertex renders, handle stall functions, and other graphics-specific workloads.

According to the research team, this is the first study that explores semiconductor manufacturing variation in a privacy context, saying that “on the practical front, it demonstrates a robust technique for distinguishing between machines with identical hardware and software configurations”, and added that it can boost "the median tracking duration to 67 percent compared to current state-of-the-art [online fingerprinting] methods."

Image 1 of 2 The workload loop carried out by DrawnApart to fingerprint graphics cards. (Image credit: Arxiv.org) Image 2 of 2 And the accuracy gains achieved by the researchers on singularly identifying same-model GPUs apart. (Image credit: Arxiv.org)

The paper further details that the current implementation can successfully fingerprint a GPU in just eight seconds, but warns that next-gen APIs in development for the next step of the world wide web could allow for even faster and more accurate fingerprinting. WebGPU, for instance, will feature support for compute shader operations to be run through the browser. The researchers tested a compute shader approach to its DrawnApart identification process, and found that not only was accuracy tremendously increased to 98%, but that it reduced the identification time from 8 seconds through the vertex shaders down to just 150 milliseconds with the compute solution. Potentially, this could mean that merely misclicking on a website could be enough for consumers’ GPUs to be singularly identified, with all the risks that entails for personal privacy and cybersecurity. Additionally, legislation and protections on online tracking practices are mostly incompetent in protecting users from this particular technique.

Khronos, the non-profit organization responsible for the development of the WebGL library, has already formed a technical group which is currently exploring solutions to mitigate the technique. The research team in its paper outlined some potential solutions for the problema already (including parallel execution prevention, attribute value changes, script blocking, API blocking and time measurement prevention) that will likely be explored by the organization as it attempts to curb this potential assault on online users’ privacy.