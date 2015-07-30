Oculus Rift DK2 Not Ready For Windows 10 Yet

Excited to make the switch to Windows 10? If you have an Oculus Rift Developer kit, you'll want to hold off on the upgrade.

Oculus has made an official announcement regarding Windows 10 support. The official stance is the new operating system is not yet supported. This may come as a surprise to many, considering the partnership between Microsoft and Oculus that was revealed in June. Many people, myself included, were expecting to see day one support of the VR headset on Microsoft's newest operating system.

Oculus is apparently not quite ready. It's possible that the company focused its attention on the retail version of the Rift HMD, rather than get the existing hardware working for launch. With the retail version still half a year away, it's somewhat curious why the developer kit wasn't prepared for Windows 10's launch.

For now, the official word from Oculus is that the DK2 does not yet support Windows 10, but the company's software engineers are working as fast as they can to get it up and running. Until then, Oculus strongly suggests sticking with your existing operating system.

Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.