Trending

Oculus Rift DK2 Not Ready For Windows 10 Yet

By Operating Systems 

Excited to make the switch to Windows 10? If you have an Oculus Rift Developer kit, you'll want to hold off on the upgrade.

Oculus has made an official announcement regarding Windows 10 support. The official stance is the new operating system is not yet supported. This may come as a surprise to many, considering the partnership between Microsoft and Oculus that was revealed in June. Many people, myself included, were expecting to see day one support of the VR headset on Microsoft's newest operating system. 

Oculus is apparently not quite ready. It's possible that the company focused its attention on the retail version of the Rift HMD, rather than get the existing hardware working for launch. With the retail version still half a year away, it's somewhat curious why the developer kit wasn't prepared for Windows 10's launch.

For now, the official word from Oculus is that the DK2 does not yet support Windows 10, but the company's software engineers are working as fast as they can to get it up and running. Until then, Oculus strongly suggests sticking with your existing operating system.

Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • computerguy72 30 July 2015 23:06
    You can get it to work in Windows 10 but it's certainly not automatic like they plan in the future update. For those interested there is a reddit thread on how to get it going if you have upgraded.
    Reply
  • kcarbotte 30 July 2015 23:30
    You can get it to work in Windows 10 but it's certainly not automatic like they plan in the future update. For those interested there is a reddit thread on how to get it going if you have upgraded.

    I've tried that method. It didn't work for me.
    Reply
  • Elrabin 31 July 2015 03:46
    That's a pretty big screwup. It's not like they haven't known for months and months that it was coming.
    Reply
  • M-31 01 August 2015 18:03
    This is for all the cry babies out there. "Win10" is designed to be plug and play with the retail version of "Oculus Rift" 1st quarter next year. Why would you want to bring a knife to a gun fight anyway? Honestly... learn to be patient.
    Reply
  • computerguy72 01 August 2015 23:27
    DK2 is working in Win10 for me as I stated above. It just isn't automatic plug and play.
    Reply
  • tteksystems 03 August 2015 16:32
    The list of people who support the mindset that this is senseless whining might be a lot smaller than the list of people who actually agree with the nature of this complaint. If it wasn't an issue or it was baseless, Mozilla wouldn't be formally addressing it. Regardless of our feelings, and despite any enhancements planned for the 1st quarter of next year, there are protocols in place that were implemented over time to ensure the level playing field that governs how things are to be done. It wouldn't be the first tie Microsoft tried to C-Block their competition. And you can bet that if the situation were reversed Microsoft would likely cry even louder
    Reply