This RTX 3060 Is Called the Big Mac, but You Can't Buy It From McDonalds

According to VideoCardz, Chinese graphics card maker MaxSun has reportedly just released a new RTX 3060 model with the rather unusual name of Big Mac. And unfortunately, there is no McDonald's color theme to compliment the name. With some graphics cards already equipped with a honey bee-theme on the market, we bet someone out there would love a fast-food theme for a graphics card!

Seriously though, we don't know why this card is called the Big Mac. It could a Chinese reference we don't understand.

For specs, the card features the 3060's usual 3584 CUDA cores, 12GB of memory, and reference frequencies of 1320Mhz for the base clock and 1777MHz for the boost frequency. The card's TDP remains the same as the reference specs, as well, at 170W. But the card is no slouch. Even at stock speeds, its still one of the best graphics cards you can buy in 2021, if you can find one close to MSRP.

The card's size is rather compact, measuring at just 18.3cm, and a width of 12.2cm. That means it's just two slots thick and a few centimeters over the standard height of the PCI-e bracket. So if you want to fit this card in a compact case, make sure it has extra height clearance to fit the card.

For cooling, the card features two fans of unknown size, plus a fin array heatsink below the fans. However, we don't know how many heat pipes the cooler has or how the cooler is set up.

(Image credit: Videocardz)

For aesthetics, the card is basically the definition of normal, with no RGBs in sight, and a plain matte-black shroud. The only hint of color is the "M" branded stickers on the fan hubs, with a green-and-white theme. But at least you get a nice-looking matte-black backplate. Usually, for cards that look this cheap, you don't receive a backplate to keep costs low.

We don't know how much this card costs, or if it will ever be shipped to the USA or other countries. But in a time when graphics card shortages are the norm, it's nice to see more graphics cards being produced, even if some models never make it out of China.