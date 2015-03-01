SanDisk Unveils Dual USB Type-C Drive And iXpand 128 GB Flash Drive

SanDisk announced its first Dual USB Drive with a Type-C connector, as well as a new 128 GB iXpand Flash Drive today at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. According to IDC, over 1.6 trillion images will be created and shared this year alone, and seven in ten of those images will be captured on a mobile device. Unfortunately, transferring images from mobile devices to computing platforms can be a frustrating experience for many users.

The Type-C USB port will be present on up to 12 percent of mobile phones by 2016, and the attraction of the new Type-C USB port/connector is pretty straightforward. Type-C connectors are incredibly small at 8.4 x 2.6 mm, yet they still support up to USB 3.1 speed at 10 Gbps. Type-C connectors also provide more power and bi-directional charging capabilities.

SanDisk's new Dual USB Drive provides easy data transfer for the exploding mobile segment with a Type-C connector and a standard USB 3.0 connector on opposing ends of the device. This eases the process of transferring files from mobile devices to a computer. The new Dual USB Drive will initially be available at a 32 GB capacity point, but we expect denser versions will also make their way to market soon.

The new Dual USB Drive also works with SanDisk's Memory Zone app, which is free in the Google Play store. Memory Zone allows users to locate, organize, transfer and back up data. The app auto-launches when the drive is connected. The Dual USB Drive will be available worldwide in Q2 with a two-year warranty, but there is no mention of MSRP at this time.

SanDisk's 128 GB iXpand Flash Drive eases the transition of files from iPhones or iPads to Mac or PC computers. SanDisk doubled the capacity of the previous 64 GB model and added increased security functionality. The iXpand Flash Drive works with the iXpand Sync app that allows users to sync, backup and transfer files. The iXpand Sync app now allows use of the Touch ID fingerprint sensor on supported Apple devices for encryption. The scanner and app combination provides an encryption/decryption scheme for sensitive files stored on the device.

The iXpand Flash Drive features a two-year warranty and is available in 16, 32, 64 or 128 GB capacities. MSRPs range from $59.99 to $149.99. The iXpand works with iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5, iPad Air 2, iPad Air, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 2, iPad mini and iPod touch (5th generation) running iOS 8 or iOS 7.

The 128 GB model is available now at Sandisk.com, and leading retailers will offer the new devices early next month.

