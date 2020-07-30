Sapphire Trims Down Pulse Radeon RX 5700 XT Graphics Card for Budget Seekers

Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 5700 XT BE (Image credit: Sapphire)

Sapphire has released the Pulse Radeon RX 5700 XT BE, a cut-down variant of the brand's Pulse Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card to appease buyers with tight budgets.

As spotted by reported by TechPowerUp, the new BE version features a slightly modified shroud compared to the original. The exterior conforms to an all-black theme without the eye-catching red and silver accents.

However, both graphics cards share identical dimensions. They adhere to a 2.3-slot design and measure 254 x 135 x 46.5mm. The BE version loses the red LED Sapphire logo but retains the all-aluminum backplate.

Judging by the photographs, the Pulse Radeon RX 5700 XT BE has a different heatsink and heatpipe design than the standard versions. It would appear that the BE version has one less heat pipe, but we can't say for certain.

The Pulse Radeon RX 5700 XT BE lacks two main features: Quick Connect Fan and Dual BIOS. The first is a proprietary design that secures the cooling fan to the shroud with a single screw, allowing users to quickly remove, clean or replace it. The latter consists of having two different vBIOS performance profiles.

Image 1 of 4 Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 5700 XT BE (Image credit: Sapphire) Image 2 of 4 Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 5700 XT BE (Image credit: Sapphire) Image 3 of 4 Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 5700 XT BE (Image credit: Sapphire) Image 4 of 4 Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 5700 XT BE (Image credit: Sapphire)

The Pulse Radeon RX 5700 XT BE sports AMD's Navi 10 silicon, meaning you'll receive 2,560 stream processors (SPs) along with 8GB of 14 Gbps GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit memory interface. Despite being a budget-oriented version of the original, the Pulse Radeon RX 5700 XT BE enjoys the same clock speeds. The base, game and boost clocks for the graphics card are 1,670 MHz, 1,815 MHz and 1,925 MHz, respectively.

The graphics card's power consumption is rated for 241W, so a 650W power supply is recommended. In terms of external power, the Pulse Radeon RX 5700 XT BE feeds itself with one 6-pin and one 8-pin PCIe power connectors. It can support up to a maximum of four monitors thanks to the three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs and a single HDMI port.

The Pulse Radeon RX 5700 XT retails for $399.99 on Amazon. The BE version, on the other hand, is selling for $389.99, so we're looking at a $10 saving.