Xperia M2 is Sony's Mid-range Phone With Dual SIM 4G LTE

While the Xperia Z2 phone and tablet are in the limelight as flagship devices, the new Xperia M2 may draw more attention from consumers once their in phone shops with their wallets. The Xperia M2 is a 4G LTE smartphone that offers dual SIM functionality, making it another smart choice for international markets. Users can set up both SIM cards independently with custom ring tones and easily choose between SIMs before making calls or sending texts, while Sony's dual SIM management technology means that users can keep both SIMs active and never miss a call, even when talking on one of them.

In terms of hardware, the M2 is relatively modest with Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor with 1.2 GHz quad-core CPUs and 4G LTE,

being the world's slimmest 4G smartphone in its class. Powering it is a 2300 mAh battery, which should be fit for an average day, especially when paired with Sony's excellent STAMINA software.

The display is geared towards budgets too. It's pretty spacious at 4.8 inches, but the qHD resolution 960 x 540 pixels (229 ppi) definitely does nothing to hide where the Xperia M2 is positioned.

While the screen resolution may be last-gen, the 8MP camera with Exmor RS for mobile on paper looks pretty decent. It also has many of the same software tweaks such as Autoscene Recognition and HDR. The Xperia M2 camera also has apps for Social live, Timeshift burst and Picture Effect, and users can download more camera apps such as Vine, V1 Sports and FX Guru.

Xperia M2 will launch globally from April 2014 and will be available in three distinct color options: black, white and purple. Pricing will vary by market, but we'll update as soon as we know just how affordable the Xperia M2 will be.

