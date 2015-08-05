Acer Lifts The Veil On Its Predator G6-710 Gaming Desktop

In February, Acer showed off new gaming products through its Predator series. At the time, details were somewhat slim, particularly with the Predator tablet, two laptops, and the large desktop. The company promised more details during Computex, but as the show came and went, we still didn't get enough information about the Predator lineup. Finally, at Gamescom, the company revealed specs for the Predator desktop computer, named the G6-710.

The so-called "Unstoppable Fighting Machine" is powered by a new Intel Skylake processor, specifically the i7-6700K. Acer also implemented some overclocking techniques on the CPU, which it strangely calls the "One-Punch" to go along with the IceTunnel cooling system to keep temperatures low inside the case. There's also software called the PredatorSense control hub, which monitors the clock speed, temperature, fan speed and internal lighting. However, the internal lighting doesn't make a great deal of sense because both sides of the case consist of a mesh grill.

As far as graphics are concerned, the desktop contains Nvidia's GTX 980 graphics card, which means that the desktop will definitely support games in 4K resolution. However, it's strange that Acer would go ahead and give it the CPU upgrade, but stick to the GTX 980 when the 980 Ti is out in the market. Then again, Acer noted that the CPU and GPU are subject to change depending on the model you choose, hinting at some customization options when the G6-710 hits the market.

Other specs include 64 GB of DDR4 memory, although the brand is currently unknown. There's even a sound card, specifically the Creative Sound Blaster X-Fi MB5, which supports 5.0 and 5.1 audio channels. For storage, Acer boasts that it can hold a whopping total of 12 TB, and can be expanded by an additional 512 GB with an SSD. For connectivity, the PC contains 802.11 ac Wi-Fi.

As for the case itself, it has room for one PCIe x16 slot, two PCIe x1 slots and two M.2 slots. It has four audio jacks, six USB 3.0 ports and two USB 2.0 ports. To top it all off, the desktop comes equipped with SteelSeries' APEX RAW keyboard as well as its Sensei RAW mouse.

For those at Gamescom, Acer will be showing off the G6-710 at the show. For now, there's no word yet on pricing, but there is a release window set for October in North America, with pricing and configuration coming right before its release. In the meantime, the company also promised to reveal more about the entire Predator series at IFA Berlin in September. Let's hope Acer keeps its promise this time around.

