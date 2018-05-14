Thermaltake Adds RGB To View 32 TG Chassis

Thermaltake debuted a new View-series mid-tower chassis with RGB LED lighting.

The Thermaltake View 32 TG RGB Edition case features four 4mm tempered glass panels for the front, top, left and right sides of the chassis, giving users full view of the components and the potential for some eye-catching configurations. It supports mini-ITX, micro ATX, and ATX motherboards and comes with three 120mm Riing RGB LED fans already installed (one rear, two at the front panel), but it has a maximum capacity of six 120mm fans (two at the top, three in front, one in the rear) and three different radiator mounting spaces (up to 360mm in the front, 240mm at the top, 120mm at the rear).

The storage capacity is average for a mid-tower case, with two 2.5” bays visible through the left side panel. There’s another 2.5” and two 3.5” bays on the right side, in addition to an integrated RGB fan controller hub that supports up to eight Thermaltake Riing RGB LED fans. The front panel I/O consists of two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports, in addition to headphone-out and mic-in audio ports, a power and reset button, and an RGB switch that controls the lighting with five modes of operation, including RGB spectrum and four static colors (red, blue, white, and green).

The Thermaltake View 32 TG RGB Edition chassis is available now from Amazon for $140.

Thermaltake View 32 TG RGB Edition Mid-Tower Chassis
US$140Amazon
    Specifications
  • Type
    Mid-Tower
  • Motherboard Support
    ATX, mATX, Mini-ITX
  • Dimensions (HxWxD)
    19.4 x 8.2 x 18.5"
  • Space Above Motherboard
    160mm
  • Card Length
    400mm
  • Power Supply Format
    PS/2 up to 220mm
  • Weight
    18.07 lbs.
  • External Bays
    x
  • Internal Bays
    (2) 3.5", (3) 2.5"
  • Card Slots
    7
  • Ports/Jacks
    (2) USB 3.0, (2) USB 2.0, (1) Mic-In, (1) Headphone-Out, (1) RGB Switch
  • Other
    Four Tempered Glass Panels, Integrated RGB LED Fan Controller
  • Included Fans
    (3) 120mm ThermalTake Riing RGB
  • Front Fan Mounts
    (3) 120mm
  • Rear Fan Mounts
    (1) 120mm
  • Top Fan Mounts
    (2) 120mm
  • Bottom Fan Mounts
    x
  • Side Fan Mounts
    x
  • Dampening
    x

About the author
Derek Forrest

Derek Forrest is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes hardware news and reviews gaming desktops and laptops.

3 comments
Comment from the forums
  • Lucky_SLS
    This case actually looks nice! I didn't like the view 71, 91, 31.
  • JohnMD1022
    Is't that ugly.
  • tubagznyven
    Looks good,and its another option to those who likes the rgb thing
