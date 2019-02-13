You Can Now Run Windows 10 on the Raspberry Pi 3

Raspberry Pi 3. (Image credit: Raspberry Pi)

Raspberry Pi is finally ready for the full Windows 10 experience. A new installer lets you put Windows 10 on Arm, including the Pi. And it's made by the same people who got Windows 10 on Arm onto Lumia 950 and 950 XL handset. Windows Latest first reported the news.

You can find the Github page here, in which developer Jose Manuel Nieto Sanchez call the tool "super easy to use" and "no-hassle." It requires a Raspberry Pi 3 Model B or B+, a microSD card (he recommends an A1 rating) and a Windows 10ARM64 image, which is linked to from the page where you get the download instructions.

The installer needs a set of binaries, the Core Package, to run. Nieto Sanchez is quick to point out that "these binaries are not not mine [emphasis his] and are bundled and offered just for convenience to make your life easier, since this tool is focused on simplicity."

Previously, the only way to run Windows at all was by using Windows IoT Core, but Windows 10 on ARM may be far more capable. We plan on giving this a try ourselves soon, although we don't hold out much hope for speedy boot times and a super-snappy experience.

