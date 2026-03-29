If you’re a fan of retro builds, then you’re going to be delighted with the Silverstone Technology FLP02W, which the company launched late last year. This plastic and steel case is reminiscent of desktop PCs from the ‘90s, with its classic beige color, three 5.25-inch bays, and a turbo button right up front. And if you want to get one right now, then you’re in luck because this case is currently on sale on Amazon. The FLP02W is currently priced at $229.99, giving you a 12% discount on its original price of $259.99 and saving you $30.

We were about to get our hands on the FLP02W at Computex 2025, and what we saw impressed us. Despite its retro looks, you can install the latest, most modern hardware you can get your hands on. It also sports front I/O with two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, one USB 3.0 Type-C port, and a combo audio jack cleverly hidden behind a magnetic flap. Of course, you cannot have a ‘90s PC without the classic rocker power switch with a locking mechanism and reset and turbo buttons. You can lock out power and reset with the included key to avoid accidents, while the turbo button pushes the fans to maximum performance to get the best cooling possible (at the expense of your ears).

Save 12% ($30) Silverstone Technology FLP02W: was $259.99 now $229.99 at Amazon All-time low price The Silverstone Technology FLP02W is a beige retro case that brings back memories of the '90s. Nevertheless, it still supports modern components, like the most powerful GPUs and a 360mm radiator for your AIO.

While the 5.25 floppy drives are just dummy covers to keep the retro feel of the case, they hide 5.25-inch expansion bays that can accommodate a hot-swap adapter cage, making the FLP02W a great case for power users who need to change drives as needed. It can also host an optical drive for enthusiasts or even an internal card reader if you frequently use memory cards.

You won’t lack cooling with the FLP02W, as it has provision for up to six fans, with three 120mm fans already included in the package. It also supports up to a 360mm radiator at the top or a 140mm radiator at the rear. You can put in as many as five 3.5-inch HDDs or up to four 2.5-inch SSDs, 7 PCIe cards, and an air cooler up to 182mm tall. It can support SSI-CEB, ATM, Micro-ATX, and Mini ITX motherboards, so you’re spoiled for choice, and it accommodates PSUs up to 250mm.

The Silverstone Technology FLP02W is a great case if you want a retro sleeper build, and you can save $30 if you get it right now. Although this started out as an April Fools’ Joke, this is a seriously deal that can help you save some cash that can go towards your peripherals (or maybe even larger RAM).

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