PC Components CPUs Geekbench investigates up to 30% jump with Intel's iBOT — performance gain attributed to newly-vectorized instructions News By Jake Roach published 31 March 2026 iBOT is doing quite a bit behind the scenes, and Geekbench isn't a fan. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Reddit Pinterest Flipboard Email Share this article 0 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.