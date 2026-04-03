Level up your gaming setup with this Core Ultra 5 250K Plus bundle for $299 — save $60 with ASRock's rock-solid B860 motherboard

If you want to experience the power and efficiency of Intel’s latest Core Ultra 200K Plus (codenamed Arrow Lake Refresh) processors, this bundle is the perfect opportunity. Newegg is offering the Core Ultra 5 250K Plus and the ASRock B860 Rock WiFi 7 motherboard together for just $299, a $60 savings compared to buying them separately.

The Core Ultra 5 250K Plus, which recently entered our list of best CPUs, forms a formidable combo with the ASRock B860 Rock WiFi 7. The LGA1851 motherboard rocks an 8+1+1+1+1-phase power delivery subsystem and twin EPS power connectors to make sure your Core Ultra 5 250K Plus is properly fed. The robust power design allows you to overclock the 18-core Arrow Lake Refresh chip to extract even more performance from your investment.

The ASRock B860 Rock WiFi 7 comes with a rich feature set, including four DDR5 memory slots supporting up to 256GB and DDR5-8666+ memory, one PCIe 5.0 x16 expansion slot, and three M.2 slots: one PCIe 5.0 x4, and the other two PCIe 4.0 x4. The four standard SATA III ports are useful for repurposing older storage devices. The motherboard offers WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity to the Internet as well as a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port.

The Core Ultra 5 250K Plus is undeniably the best option right now for anyone seeking a mid-range gaming processor. Boasting an 18-core setup and a boost clock reaching up to 5.3 GHz, the processor delivers great value and respectable gaming performance. The Core Ultra 5 250K Plus easily outpaces many gaming competitors in its price bracket at just $199.

In addition to its outstanding gaming capabilities, the Core Ultra 5 250K Plus is a strong performer for productivity workloads. It can handle video editing and multitasking with ease. The Core Ultra 5 250K Plus is a convincing choice for anyone looking to balance cost, power, and versatility. Just don't expect the Core Ultra 5 250K Plus to compete with chips above its class, but within its segment, it's a tough foe to beat.