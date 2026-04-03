Level up your gaming setup with this Core Ultra 5 250K Plus bundle for $299 — save $60 with ASRock's rock-solid B860 motherboard

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Buy the Core Ultra 5 250K Plus as part of a bundle and save big.

Core Ultra 5 250K Plus
(Image credit: Future)

If you want to experience the power and efficiency of Intel’s latest Core Ultra 200K Plus (codenamed Arrow Lake Refresh) processors, this bundle is the perfect opportunity. Newegg is offering the Core Ultra 5 250K Plus and the ASRock B860 Rock WiFi 7 motherboard together for just $299, a $60 savings compared to buying them separately.

Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus Bundle
Save 17% ($60)
Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus Bundle: was $359.99 now $299.99 at Newegg

The Core Ultra 5 250K Plus is an exceptional processor for gaming enthusiasts. Meanwhile, the ASRock B860 Rock WiFi 7 motherboard offers a robust set of features, including generous connectivity options and strong power delivery.

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The Core Ultra 5 250K Plus is undeniably the best option right now for anyone seeking a mid-range gaming processor. Boasting an 18-core setup and a boost clock reaching up to 5.3 GHz, the processor delivers great value and respectable gaming performance. The Core Ultra 5 250K Plus easily outpaces many gaming competitors in its price bracket at just $199.

In addition to its outstanding gaming capabilities, the Core Ultra 5 250K Plus is a strong performer for productivity workloads. It can handle video editing and multitasking with ease. The Core Ultra 5 250K Plus is a convincing choice for anyone looking to balance cost, power, and versatility. Just don't expect the Core Ultra 5 250K Plus to compete with chips above its class, but within its segment, it's a tough foe to beat.

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Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus
(Image credit: Future)