Get 32GB of Corsair DDR5 RAM for just $56 in this Newegg 9950X3D2 combo deal — $1,705 barebones kit for an AMD gaming PC also ships with a 2TB WD Black SSD and an Asus ROG Strix motherboard

There's another seriously great deal on a barebones PC kit combo from Newegg that features the brand-new AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2. You're getting the 9950X3D2 together with an Asus ROG Strix X870E-E motherboard, 32GB of fast DDR5 RAM from Corsair, and a 2TB WD Black SN7100 SSD for $1,704.99 right now, saving you $413.98 if you bought them all separately. The new CPU and motherboard price means you're effectively paying $402 for 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD, which is pretty good going in this economy.

● Check out this combo deal at Newegg

Given how intense the market has been lately due to the AI boom, a Newegg combo deal has often been one of the best value ways to pick up a new set of components for your PC. The discount means you're getting the RAM for the equivalent cost of just $56.01 compared to the other components, giving you breathing room to put that $413.98 saving towards other parts for your build.

As our 9950X3D2 review makes clear, the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 is not really a CPU with casual gaming in mind. AMD has built this product to push its current 3D V-cache technology to the absolute limit, delivering the first X3D chip with extra L3 cache across both CCDs. The end result is a CPU that beats the 9950X3D as the fastest CPU you can buy for gaming.

The 9950X3D2 has 16 cores and 32 threads, shipping with a 5.6 GHz boost clock and a TDP rating of 200W, along with that (all-important) doubled L3 cache capacity of 192MB. The power demands make this a power-hungry CPU in comparison to the 9800X3D, which is still the best CPU for most gamers in our opinion. The CPU benchmark data below proves, however, that the 9950X3D2 is the champion right now, matching the 9800X3D's in-game performance while besting the 9950X3D in multi-threaded tasks by around 4%.