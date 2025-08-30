Nvidia App update furthers transition away from the 20-year-old Control Panel — multi-monitor and 3D settings among those migrated from classic Nvidia Control Panel

Nvidia's consumer software stack just got a little closer to being streamlined. The Nvidia App has migrated a number of features from the legacy Nvidia Control Panel program to its newest release, Version 11.0.5.245. The list of features moved into Nvidia App includes 3D Settings customization and advanced multi-monitor settings, among others.

When the Nvidia App version 1.0 was released in November of 2024, it signaled a desire from Nvidia to bridge the gap in its consumer-facing software stack. The Nvidia Control Panel, a program that contained all of the granular settings and sliders for customizing Nvidia GPU performance, was paired with the GeForce Experience program, which contained a portal for updating GPU drivers and yet another hub for the PC's games and programs.

Nvidia App aims to unify the two software experiences of GeForce Experience and Nvidia Control Panel. But until recently, it lacked several essential settings necessary for some users. This week's 11.0.5.245 update includes a host of changes to the App that migrate some of the last key features from Control Panel, listed below.

New Settings migrated from classic NVIDIA Control Panel

3D Settings: Anisotropic Filtering, Antialiasing, MFAA, PhysX, Texture Filtering, and Background Application Max Frame Rate.

Multi-Monitor Support: Surround functionality for comprehensive multi-monitor gaming and productivity environments.

Usability Features: Offline mode is now supported for the System Control Panel and Driver Settings, ensuring access without an active internet connection.

Notebook Enhancements: Advanced Optimus now shows which apps are blocking its use. Additionally, you can toggle notifications for tray icon and desktop notifications.

The new home for the listed 3D settings is under Nvidia App's Graphics › Global Settings › Show Legacy Settings. The Nvidia Control Panel still additionally hosts these settings as well, with a hyperlink to open the program also hidden in the menus of the Nvidia App. The detail that Nvidia App's Control Panel-esque features will now function in Offline Mode is a godsend for the Nvidia App's usability, though that it took this long for a settings app to have offline support is a shame (but not wholly unexpected given modern-day DRM,'s always-online obsession).

While Nvidia Control Panel is not likely to go anywhere for a while, most of its final holdout features are now finally included in the Nvidia App, making it that much closer to the promise of a GeForce Experience that actually matters. Assumedly, what few remaining features and settings have been left orphaned in Control Panel will eventually find their way into Nvidia App as well, though most consumers will happily (hopefully) now be able to solve all their GPU-specific problems entirely within one Nvidia desktop program (probably).

