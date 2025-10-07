We put together a great 1440p gaming PC completely built with parts on sale at Amazon's Prime Day sale

While scouring Amazon for the best PC component deals during the Prime Big Deal Days can be fun, finding all the best deals, compatible parts, and doing all the legwork is a lot. So we've taken all the guesswork (and the hard work) out of building a PC, and put together a venerable 1440p gaming beast using parts that are only on sale during the Amazon event. Note that's "during", and not "at" the Prime event, because as is often the case, Amazon is being upstaged in a couple of markets by rivals like Newegg, where you'll be much better served buying GPUs and other components. We've cooked up a Radeon RX 9070 or RTX 5070-powered build that won't ruin you financially and should play most titles at 1440p.

It's impossible to please everyone with a PC build, but hopefully this can help serve as a great guide if you're venturing out on your own PC building journey. We've picked the excellent Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU, but you could, in theory, pick an Intel processor instead; just remember to change your motherboard and RAM accordingly. You can also dial up specs for more RAM, a beefier SSD, or an all-in-one liquid cooler if you wish, but this will drive the price up and over that magic $1,600 marker.

$1,600 Prime Day gaming PC: Quick list

$1,600 Prime Day gaming PC

Save $111 AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU: was $449 now $338 at Amazon All-Time Low Price! This chip is among the fastest gaming CPUs on the market and drops into modern AM5 motherboards. It's got 96MB of L3 thanks to AMD's explosive 3D V-Cache, eight cores, and 16 threads. It also features a maximum boost clock of 5.0 GHz. Read more ▼

Thermalright PS120SE CPU Air Cooler: $35.90 at Amazon We don't need an AIO for the processor here, so an excellent air cooler should suffice. If you really want the aesthetic and overkill of liquid cooling, you can add an AIO, but a decent one will add $50-$100 to your build. Read more ▼

Save 23% Asus TUF Gaming X870-PLUS: was $299.99 now $229.99 at Amazon All-time low price! A powerful AM5 motherboard that will host our CPU and DDR5 RAM without breaking a sweat. This board gives us Wi-Fi 7 performance, plenty of USB ports, good PCIe expansion, and more. Read more ▼

ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 9070 16GB: was $599 now $549 at Newegg Surprise, if you want a great GPU during Prime Day, you probably shouldn't shop at Amazon. This RX 9070 gets a nod over an Nvidia card thanks to its great 1440p performance in our review. Now available at MSRP for the first time. It also sports 16GB of VRAM and boost clocks of up to 2520 MHz. Read more ▼

If you really want an RTX card from Nvidia though, try this:

Save $10 PNY GeForce RTX 5070 OC 12GB: was $549 now $539 at Newegg If you'd rather go with Nvidia and DLSS 4 tech, this RTX 5070 has a straightforward triple-fan cooler design without any frills, but what more do you need for gaming goodness? Get $10 off at Newegg. Read more ▼

Silicon Power DDR5 32GB (2x16GB) Zenith 6000MT/s (PC5-48000): $104.97 at Amazon Around $100 for a 32GB DDR5 RAM kit is reasonable, with very few memory deals to speak of at Amazon. This will take care of all your multithreading needs and ensure memory won't be a bottleneck in your new system. Read more ▼

Save 33% Samsung 990 Pro SSD 2TB: was $199.99 now $133.49 at Amazon A welcome upgrade from our summer build, this 990 Pro is the best SSD out there, and now just $133, making it excellent value in the 2TB category. You can always go for 1TB if you want to save even more money. Read more ▼

Save 19% Corsair Frame 4000D: was $104.99 now $84.99 at Amazon The Corsair Frame 4000D is a case with some great new design characteristics. An emphasis on modularity lets you swap out parts of the case and choose different fan sizes to suit your preferences, thanks to Corsair's InfiniRail system. Mesh panels allow high airflow for cooling, and inside the case, there are cutouts for rear-connecting motherboards and a built-in GPU support bracket. Read more ▼

This build is a great "sweet-spot" PC that will deliver really great 1440p performance without breaking the bank. As mentioned, you can always boost storage and RAM, or even a more potent GPU to spec things up as you wish. Just remember, you'll be looking for a decent monitor and some peripherals to tie it all together.

