Seasonic unveils world's first 80 Plus Ruby ATX power supply — Prime Enterprise RX-1600 delivers 1600W with up to 95.4% efficiency

Seasonic is the first power supply manufacturer to introduce a standard 115V ATX PSU featuring the new 80 Plus Ruby efficiency certification. The Prime Enterprise RX-1600 is features a 1600-watt power rating and is built on the ATX 3.1 standard with power efficiency numbers better than that of the Prime TX-1600.

The new RX-1600 goes beyond the 80 Plus Ruby efficiency spec, featuring 88.88% efficiency at 5% load, 93.35% efficiency at 10% load, 95.38% efficiency at 20% load, 95.27% efficiency at 50% load, and 92.81% efficiency at 100% load. This extremely high efficiency also makes the RX-1600 the most power-efficient PSU in Seasonic's standard ATX power supply models. Seasonic states that the new unit is geared towards “demanding desktop, workstation, and AI systems,” but there’s nothing stopping DIYers from putting the PSU in a gaming PC that supports standard ATX power supplies.

Seasonic did not share the hardware specifications of the new RX-1600, but, being part of the Prime sub-brand, we can expect the RX-1600 to pack some of the best internals Seasonic offers on a consumer-grade PSU. Our reviews of the Prime TX-1600 and Prime TX-1600 Noctua Edition provide a good idea of how Seasonic builds its Prime PSUs.

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The 80 Plus Ruby certification came out last year and is the highest 80 Plus efficiency rating now available in the program. The Ruby certification was introduced to help improve the power efficiency of AI datacenters and reduce the amount of money spent on power consumption as datacenter power requirements continue to expand, thanks to AI. Ruby is the first certification to introduce a 5% load efficiency requirement and is designed to improve efficiency when PSUs are overspec'd for the systems they are running in and/or are operating with another PSU in redundancy.

In order for power supplies to meet the Ruby certification, they must achieve at least 85% efficiency at 5% load, 91% efficiency at 10% load, 93% efficiency at 20% load, 95% efficiency at 50% load, and 91% efficiency at 100% load. These improvements are barely any better than the 80 Plus Titanium certification, which is only 1% lower across the 10% through 100% requirements (compared to Ruby). But achieving even 1% better power efficiency is still highly beneficial — particularly in datacenters, where 1% of additional efficiency across thousands of servers can result in noticeably lower operating costs.

Pricing has not been announced yet, but it is likely the RX-1600 will be Seasonic’s most expensive 1600W power supply to date. The RX-1600 is not Seasonic’s first Ruby PSU — that title goes to the SIC-NRX522-22A63GT, a 5200-watt CRPS 54V server PSU that the company unveiled at Computex earlier this year.

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