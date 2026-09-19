Researchers create DNA computer that performs 100-bit calculations without electricity — molecular system uses self-assembling strands to perform computing

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A team of researchers at Maynooth University, Ireland, has created a “first-of-its-kind” DNA molecular computer that uses DNA strands to perform complex mathematical operations without electricity. Detailed in the journal Nature on September 16, the system — called a Scaffolded DNA Computer (SDC) — is one of the most complex and fastest molecular computers, and “points to new possibilities for long-term data storage, energy-efficient computation and, in time, molecular systems that could operate inside cells for applications such as disease detection,” according to the researchers. The system successfully executed 10 different molecular programs, including complex 100-bit calculations.

The researchers designed the computer via a technique known as DNA origami. Using specialized software, they mapped out a long primary DNA strand and hundreds of shorter, custom-synthesized “staple” strands. They then added the physical DNA strands to a test tube containing a drop of water and salt. When they heated and then cooled the mixture, the strands self-assembled into a highly organized, microscopic computing grid, with the long strand acting as a structural scaffold.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
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Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.