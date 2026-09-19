Enthusiast digs into CPU substrate for surgery to replace ripped-off data pin — resurrected chip boots and hits 33% overclock

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And it was then successfully overclocked by 33%, to 1.6 GHz.

Intel Celeron 1200 (Tualitin) repair
(Image credit: Bits und Bolts)

An Intel Celeron 1200 (Tualatin) was revived from the dead following an intricate bit of repair work by Bits und Bolts. The quarter-century-old chip looked like it had a fatal injury, with one of the pins missing and the underlying pad ripped off. As things stood, a system with this close relative of the Pentium III installed simply wouldn’t boot. However, thanks to careful digging “deep into the substrate” and some delicate preparation work, the enthusiast managed to solder on a donor pin and get this CPU running again – and then overclocked it by 33%.

I Dug a Hole Inside a Pentium III to Fix It! - YouTube I Dug a Hole Inside a Pentium III to Fix It! - YouTube
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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.