AMD and Intel will work together to create a single PyTorch code path for AI inference on CPUs — x86 rivals fold AMD ZenDNN library into Intel oneDNN to make CPU AI simpler

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AMD has also joined the UXL Foundation as a steering member.

AMD at Advancing AI.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Intel and AMD are integrating their CPU optimizations for PyTorch into a unified library, offering tuning for both AMD and Intel chips through the oneDNN library. AMD has maintained a downstream version of oneDNN called ZenDNN, which is now moving into the open-source oneDNN, published by the UXL Foundation and driven by Intel. AMD also announced it's joining the UXL Foundation as a "steering member," which "influences the future of the UXL Foundation" in exchange for a contribution of $20,000 per year.

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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bit_user
    Since they're now aligning more closely on the x86 ISA, it makes a lot of sense that they should find common cause in code optimization around it.

    Somehow, I doubt this will extend to their respective GPUs, however.
    Reply
  • thestryker
    bit_user said:
    Somehow, I doubt this will extend to their respective GPUs, however.
    If they really wanted to take the fight to nvidia it might make sense to, but I don't think it's very likely either.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    thestryker said:
    If they really wanted to take the fight to nvidia it might make sense to, but I don't think it's very likely either.
    Well, the problem with that is that AMD's approach to GPU compute was basically to copy CUDA so closely that you basically just need to search-and-replace the function names. By contrast, Intel's oneAPI is their own unique approach to multi-platform compute. So, the backends would necessarily differ quite considerably, unless AMD somehow decided to support oneAPI (which seems unlikely, in the foreseeable future) or Intel adopted HIP.

    Therefore, unlike with the CPU backends that should be like 97% identical, there are probably no big wins to be had by AMD and Intel joining forces. At least, so long as their GPU API strategies remain unchanged.
    Reply