Modal taps Nvidia Vera CPUs after firm's internal tests show 2x throughput over Intel and AMD chips — AI agentic workflows said to favor Arm chips, but firm will keep x86 chips deployed in heterogeneous server fleet

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Modal plans to use Nvidia's Vera CPUs due to performance advantages, but will keep AMD and Intel CPUs in the fleet.

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(Image credit: Micron)
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Nvidia has earned billions selling AI accelerators, but with the emergence of agentic AI, CPUs are going to play a considerably more significant role than before, which creates new opportunities for the company. Reuters reports that Nvidia has secured a major design win with its Vera CPUs with AI cloud provider Modal. According to Modal, preliminary evaluations showed that Vera could deliver twice the throughput of its existing AMD and Intel processors, although the company does not intend to cease using CPUs from its current suppliers.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.