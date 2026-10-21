AMD brings official Ryzen overclocking to Linux with AOD driver support — no official app, but third-party options should arrive soon

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This is a major milestone for improving the DIY tuning experience on Linux.

An AMD Ryzen CPU 3D render overlaid by a Tux the Linux Penguin mascot vector image.
(Image credit: AMD)
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Zak Killian
Zak Killian
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Zak is a freelance contributor to Tom's Hardware with decades of PC benchmarking experience who has also written for HotHardware and The Tech Report. A modern-day Renaissance man, he may not be an expert on anything, but he knows just a little about nearly everything.