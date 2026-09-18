AI developer vibe codes DLSS 5 onto Intel CPU's integrated graphics — Intel Arc 140T runs neural rendering in 360p at 10 frames per second

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You won't be playing any games with DLSS 5 on integrated GPUs, but it might be fun to use with photo modes.

A before/after comparison of Tekken 7&#039;s Sergei Dragunov with DLSS 5 Neural Rendering.
(Image credit: Uzbekunknown/GitHub)
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Zak Killian
Zak Killian
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Zak is a freelance contributor to Tom's Hardware with decades of PC benchmarking experience who has also written for HotHardware and The Tech Report. A modern-day Renaissance man, he may not be an expert on anything, but he knows just a little about nearly everything.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • HeyThatsNotMayo
    When journalists embed opinions into reporting and sell them as facts (such as saying "it also changes her look considerably, clashing with the visual style of the game" under the image), it really devalues the piece and erodes trust in the publication, as well as helps feed the cycle of sensationalized misinformation. A good journalist reports facts, and let's the readers form their own opinions.

    Just a thought.

    Otherwise, interesting article.
    Reply
  • deebanfr
    HeyThatsNotMayo said:
    When journalists embed opinions into reporting and sell them as facts (such as saying "it also changes her look considerably, clashing with the visual style of the game" under the image), it really devalues the piece and erodes trust in the publication, as well as helps feed the cycle of sensationalized misinformation. A good journalist reports facts, and let's the readers form their own opinions.

    Just a thought.

    Otherwise, interesting article.
    These are not journalists - more like social injustice warriors with no moral compass catering to the Reddit and Twitter audience.
    Reply