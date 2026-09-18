Modder gets Nvidia's DLSS 5 working in a web browser using WebGPU — 147MB browser port runs on non-Nvidia GPUs and macOS but takes two seconds per render

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Neural rendering in a browser tab, no game install needed

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A modder by the name of MAAN has reportedly gotten Nvidia DLSS 5 working in a browser window with an interactive demo, according to a report by VideoCardz. The developer said the technique also works on macOS. The demo is hosted on Cloudflare Workers with some default scenes, starting with "Cowboy Gramps," with a variety of adjustable settings and a comparison view.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Freelance Reviewer

Shane Downing is a Freelance Reviewer for Tom’s Hardware US, covering consumer storage hardware.