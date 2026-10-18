Modder brings full Nvidia DLSS 5 suite to three generations of AMD gaming GPUs — plans to match native Nvidia GPU performance

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Radeon users finally get to enjoy more DLSS features.

XFX Swift Radeon RX 9070 GRE
(Image credit: Future)

The DLSS-NR project on AMD by Daniel Blanco was first released on September 3, 2026, bringing DLSS 5 Neural Rendering to Radeon GPUs; in the latest 0.8.0 update, however, it makes all the main DLSS features available, featuring DLSS SR, Frame Generation, Ray Regeneration, and the newest DLSS NR model, along with more performance improvements.

While AMD has equivalents for most DLSS features like FSR upscaling, frame generation, ray regeneration, and anti-lag, it’s not as commonly supported by most games compared to Nvidia’s offerings. Even if players could use the AMD equivalent features, Neural Rendering is one that AMD just doesn’t have an equivalent for yet, which is why mods like DLSS-NR on AMD were made.

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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • blppt
    I don't get it, one guy manages to put this together as a pet project, and AMD can't come up with this stuff on their own?
    Reply