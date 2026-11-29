The ongoing global AI buildout keeps on squeezing the supply of consumer GPUs. Prices on graphics cards have gotten higher and higher throughout 2026, and industry leaders suggest that prices will only continue to rise. The 2026 Cyber Monday deals season may offer some relief if you need a new gaming GPU, at least versus current market pricing.

If you're in a position where you need to upgrade your GPU, or if you just want to get ahead of Grand Theft Auto VI's eventual PC release, prices now are as low as you're likely to find, possibly for years going forward.

Finding a graphics card anywhere near MSRP is largely a thing of the distant past in late 2026. We're now looking for lows relative to highly elevated current prices. And even then, the price-to-performance ratio of some graphics cards is low enough that we wouldn't recommend them at all. If you're going to spend lots of money on a graphics upgrade, you want to be sure it'll last.

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We select deals based on our in-depth knowledge, gained from thorough reviews, expansive benchmarks, and extensive historical price analysis, and then keep them listed here in this constantly updated article. We're seeing a lot better value on AMD and Intel cards than on Nvidia-powered offerings, but you can still find some savings on RTX cards.

The best deals on GPUs go out of stock quickly, as well. We're keeping this list updated around the clock with the latest prices, so check back regularly if you're shopping for a particular GPU.

To make sure you're spending your hard-earned cash wisely, make sure to check out our guide to the best graphics cards for gaming before jumping on any juicy-looking deal this Cyber Monday season.

Check out our list of the best graphics cards for targeted purchasing advice across a range of price points, and our GPU benchmark hierarchy to view evergreen performance data, regardless of sales trends.

Top Cyber Monday GPU Deals: Nvidia, AMD, and Intel

Save 15% ($127) ASUS Prime Radeon RX 9070 GRE EVO: was $826.99 now $699.99 at Newegg This Asus RX 9070 GRE offers strong performance and some of the best bang for the buck you'll find in today's wild graphics card market. Grab it while you can, and be sure to clip the on-page Newegg coupon for the best price. Read more Read less ▼

Free Gigabyte X870E Aorus Elite MB with purchase Gigabyte Gaming GeForce RTX 5090: $6,499 at Newegg Free Gigabyte X870E Aorus Elite MB with purchase There aren't any real deals on the RTX 5090, but this Gigabyte card is the lowest-priced of the bunch right now. If you need the last word in gaming performance, get this card before prices rocket back up toward five figures. Read more Read less ▼

Best Cyber Monday Nvidia RTX 50-Series Deals

PNY GeForce RTX 5060 OC Dual Fan: $449 at Walmart If you need the best relatively affordable graphics card for 1080p gaming, the RTX 5060 is it thanks to solid performance and support for the full DLSS 4.5 feature set. Read more Read less ▼

MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ventus 2X OC: $799.99 at Best Buy Grab this RTX 5070 for strong 1440p gaming power augmented with the full DLSS 4.5 feature set, all at one of the lowest prices we've recently seen. Read more Read less ▼

Zotac Twin Edge GeForce RTX 5070: $899.99 at Newegg Get this compact dual-fan RTX 5070 at a good price and enjoy 1440p gaming augmented with DLSS 4.5 upscaling and MFG. Read more Read less ▼

PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC: $1,479.99 at Newegg The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti comes ready for a great 1440p and 4K gaming experience thanks to strong baseline performance and the full suite of high-quality DLSS upscaling and framegen features. Read more Read less ▼

Free X870E Aorus Elite MB with purchase Gigabyte Windforce RTX 5080: $2,199.99 at Newegg Free Gigabyte X870E Aorus Elite MB with purchase This Gigabyte RTX 5080 is the best thing for 4K gaming short of an RTX 5090. You get triple-fan cooling in a stealthy design for one of the lowest prices around. Read more Read less ▼

free B850 gigabyte motherboard with purchase Gigabyte Gaming GeForce RTX 5090: $6,499 at Newegg Free Gigabyte X870E Aorus Elite MB with purchase There aren't any real deals on the RTX 5090, but this Gigabyte card is the lowest-priced of the bunch right now. If you need the last word in gaming performance, get this card before prices rocket back up toward five figures. Read more Read less ▼

Best Cyber Monday AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series Deals

XFX Radeon RX 9060 8GB: $429 at Best Buy The Radeon RX 9060 8GB (note: non-XT) goes neck and neck with the RTX 5060 for less than that card currently sells for. If you need a modern budget graphics card and need to save every dollar, this is a good choice. Read more Read less ▼

Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 GRE 12GB: was $773.99 now $699.99 at Newegg AMD's Radeon RX 9070 GRE offers strong 1080p and 1440p gaming performance for a relatively low price. Clip the on-page coupon and get this Gigabyte card for one of the lowest prices we've seen of late. Read more Read less ▼

XFX Swift Radeon RX 9070 16GB: $899.99 at Amazon The Radeon RX 9070 offers an extra shot of performance for 1440p gaming, and its 16GB of RAM even lets you explore 4K gaming with upscaling. These cards are getting scarce, so get in on this deal while you can. Read more Read less ▼

ASRock Steel Legend Radeon RX 9070 XT : $999.99 at Newegg The RX 9070 XT is AMD's fastest RDNA 4 card, and ASRock's Steel Legend version boasts a spiffy white-and-silver color scheme and a large triple-fan cooler for cool and quiet operation. Grab it for the lowest price we've seen. Read more Read less ▼

What to Look for in a Cyber Monday Graphics Card Deal

When shopping for a graphics card, consider the following.

🔎 What resolution, settings do you want to play at? A low-end budget graphics card can play games at 1080p in medium settings, but if you want to play at ultra settings, you'll need to get at least a mid-range card. As you move up the stack of cards, you can play at 2K resolution and higher settings or, with the priciest cards, 4K.

🔎 How many FPS do you consider smooth? Most people consider 30 fps the bare minimum for playability and 60 fps decent. However, if you want less lag for eSports gaming, you'll want to be able to go to over 100 fps at reasonable settings. See our GPU benchmark hierarchy to find out how each GPU fares.

🔎 Do you have enough power? Make sure that you have enough capacity from your power supply to support the card. If you're not sure, use a tool such as Newegg's power supply calculator to see how much you need. If your power supply can't handle the card, either get a new PSU or a different card.

🔎 Will it fit in your case? If you've got a small PC case, make sure you check the length of the card against the case's clearance numbers.

More Cyber MondayTech Deals

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on the retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value' due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.