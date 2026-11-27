There are still excellent motherboard deals for both AMD- and Intel-based systems at our favorite e-tailers, so we’ve put together some of the best sales right here in this article. With Black Friday already in full swing, there's a lot of great deals to be had. We’ve selected some of the best, while still considering other factors important in determining which would be the better buy. The deals range from budget to high-end, and you may even find one of our Best Motherboards on the list, too.

The motherboard is a crucial decision, as it serves as the base for your processor (find the best CPUs here) and is the hub for your PC’s connectivity. This includes USB, storage, networking, audio, and more. Hence, choosing the right one at the right price the first time is vital. We sift through the active deals at various locations, selecting the best based on our in-depth knowledge gained through reviews, benchmarks, and historical price analysis, and keep the updated list here.

Best Black Friday Motherboard Deals Right Now

Free Game, and three Thermaltake Pure Plus 12 Fans Save 42% ($210) Gigabyte Z890 Aorus Master: was $499.99 now $289.99 at Newegg The Gigabyte Z890 Aorus Master (we reviewed) delivers Arrow Lake support, Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4, five M.2 slots (2x PCIe 5.0), 10GbE LAN, fast RAM support to DDR5-9500+ (OC), and 14 USB ports in a cleaner ATX design. It also uses a high-end audio solution with integrated DAC. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% ($125) Gigabyte X870E Aorus Elite Wifi7: was $354.99 now $229.99 at Newegg Gigabyte's X870E Aorus Elite Wifi 7 offers fast Wi-Fi 7 and networking, ample USB ports including dual USB4 (40 Gbps) ports, four M.2 sockets and four SATA ports for storage, and a slew of EZ DIY features on top of a black aesthetic. It's a great base for any AM5 processor. Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% ($20) MSI Pro B550M-VC Wifi: was $119.99 now $99.99 at Amazon Start your AM4 build on the cheap with a budget-class, but plenty-capable MSI Pro B550M-VC Wifi motherboard. For the money you get plenty of connectivity to get by including Wi-Fi 6E and dual 1GbE, nine USB ports on the rear IO, two M.2 sockets (PCIe 4.0 x4), and four SATA ports. It's great for basic office use, and even some late late night gaming. Read more Read less ▼

Save $80 MSI MAG X870E Tomahawk Wifi: was $329.99 now $249.99 at Amazon MSI's X870E Tomahawk Wifi is one of the better budget X870E-based motherboards. With capable power delivery, dual PCIe 5.0 M.2 sockets (four total), 40 Gbps USB ports, 5 GbE and Wi-Fi 7, it's a well rounded solution for anyone looking to build an new AM5 system. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% ($50) MSI X870E Gaming Plus Wifi: was $239.99 now $189.99 at Newegg Getting a banging deal on the mid-range X870E Gaming Plus Wifi motherboard. You get three M.2 sockets (one PCIe 5.0) and four SATA ports, enough USB connections including 40 Gbps USB4, and fast networking with integrated Wi-Fi 7. Read more Read less ▼

Tom's Hardware Premium Subcription with Ad Free: $29 at tomshardware.com Don’t miss out on this Tom’s Hardware Premium. Get a full year of access for just $29, or from $7 per-month. Get an ad-free experience across the site, daily news analysis, deep dives into specialist topics in the semiconductor industry, as well as access to Bench, the largest benchmarking database around. Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% ($55) Gigabyte B850 Aorus Elite Wifi7 Ice: was $254.99 now $199.99 at Amazon The Gigabyte Aorus Elite Wifi7 Ice is a high quality mid-range class motherboard that's on sale right now for under $210. You get three M.2 sockets (one PCIe5), ample USB ports on the rear IO, fast networking and some DIY features to make building and maintaining your PC easier. Check out our review for details. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% ($45) Gigabyte X870 Eagle Wifi7: was $254.99 now $209.99 at Amazon Jump into the AM5 platform on the cheap with the Gigabyte X870 Eagle Wifi7. This AM5 board hails from the budget side of the tracks but still comes fully featured with Wi-Fi 7, 40 Gbps USB ports, and a long 5-year warranty. Read more Read less ▼

Save $115 Gigabyte X870E Aorus Pro Ice: was $394.99 now $279.99 at Newegg Save big on the X870E Aorus Pro Ice motherboard and start your AM5 build off right. On top of the icy white appearance, the board offers ample storage options (4x M.2, 1x PCIe 5.0), Wi-fi 7, loads of EZ features to make building and upgrading easy, and they stand behind it with a 5-year warranty. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Asus ROG Strix X870E-E Gaming Wifi: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Amazon Asus' ROG Strix X870E-E Gaming Wifi is a capable premium mid-range motherboard that not only offers Asus' signature good looks, but plenty of connectivity including five M.2 sockets (2x PCIe 5.0) ample USB ports on the rear IO, a quality audio solution, and offers plenty of value-add features from AI based help to DIY-friendly devices. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% ($70.99) Gigabyte B650 Eagle AX: was $179.99 now $109 at Amazon Gigabyte's B650 Eagle AX motherboard offers ample USB connectivity on the rear IO, storage with three M.2 sockets (1x PCIe 4.0), and comes with integrated Wi-Fi 6E. THe Eagle is a solid budget-class motherboard for the AM5 platform. Read more Read less ▼

Save $80 Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite Wifi7 Ice: was $319.99 now $239.99 at Newegg Gigabyte’s X870 Aorus Elite WiFi7 is a white ATX-size board which features the latest hardware, including USB4 ports, Wi-Fi 7, and 2.5 GbE. Its icy white appearance and premium aesthetic are sure to look great inside a white chassis. Also available in black for (and cheaper). Read more Read less ▼

Top Black Friday Motherboard Deals: Intel

Save 20% ($91) Asus ROG Maximus Z890 Hero: was $449.99 now $358.99 at Amazon Get a great deal on one of the best premium mid-range Z890 boards available. You get all the fixins iuncluding Thunderbolt 4 (40 Gbps) ports, three PCIe 5.0 x3 M.2 sockets (5 total), fast networking with 5 GbE and 320 MHz Wi-Fi 7, and of course all of it's EZ and AI Features. The Hero has everything you need and now that it's on sale, a steal. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% ($70) Intel Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Elite AX: was $239.99 now $169.99 at Newegg Save $50 on this budget Z790 motherboard from Gigabyte. YOu get a solid all-around motherboard that supports Intel 12th-14th generation processors, has plenty of storage options, fast Wi-Fi, and ample connectivity on the rear IO. It's a solid deal at 17% off. Read more Read less ▼

Save $50 Asus Z790 Gaming Wifi 7: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Newegg Moving up to the overclocking Z790 platform, we encountered the Asus Z790 Gaming WiFi 7. The Z790 Gaming Wifi is an attractive budget option with a simple black and silver design, capable power delivery, comprehensive specifications, and AI features. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% ($70.99) Intel Gigabyte Z790 Eagle AX: was $209.99 now $139 at Newegg Jump into the Z790 platform for less with this great deal on the Gigabyte Z790 Eagle AX motherboard. For only $169.99, you get a budget-class offering with all the fixins' including DDR5 support, three M.2 sockets (one PCIe 5.0) and four SATA ports, 2.5 GbE and integrated Wi-Fi 6E. For $169.99, it's a good deal to start your Intel Core Ultra-based build. Read more Read less ▼

Save $30 Gigabyte B860 Aorus Elite Wifi7 Ice: was $209.99 now $179.99 at Amazon Save on this Icy white Gigabyte B860 Aorus Elite Wifi 7 Ice motherboard and jump into the latest intel platform for less. The board comes with three M.2 sockets, three full length PCIe slots, fast Wi-Fi 7 and 2.5 GbE, as well as Gigabyte's EZ features. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% ($35) Intel Asus B760M-AYW Wifi D4 II: was $119.99 now $84.99 at Newegg Get a great deal on this budget Asus B760M-AYW MicroATX motherboard. For only $99.99, you get a capable DDR4-based motherboard for Intel Core 13th and 14th gen processors. You get two M.2 sockets, 2.5 GbE and integrated Wi-Fi 6, along with four SATA ports and enough USB connectivity on the rear IO. Get this deal while it lasts. Read more Read less ▼

Save 26% ($38.50) ASRock B760M Pro RS Wifi: was $148.49 now $109.99 at Newegg Save big on this LGA1700 motherboard. ASRock's B760M Pro RS is a Micro ATX board with three M.2 sockets, ample USB connectivity and fast Wi-Fi 6E and is a great way to get into the platform for less. Read more Read less ▼

Save $160 Asus Asus ROG Strix Z890-E Gaming Wifi: was $399.99 now $239.99 at Newegg Use promo code BFEF196 ($90 off) to reach listed price.



Get a great deal on this premium Asus ROG Strix Z890-E Gaming Wifi motherboard that's a perfect pairing with your Core Ultra CPUs, including the 270K Plus. The board offers plenty of connectivity including 14 total USB ports on the rear IO (4x Type-C, two of those 40 Gbps), an incredible SEVEN M.2 sockets (three PCIe 5.0) and four SATA ports for storage, fast networking with integrated Wi-Fi 7 and 5 GbE, a quality audio solution, and that signature premium ROG Strix aesthetic make this one of the best deals around on Z890 motherboards. Read more Read less ▼

Top Black Friday Motherboard Deals: AMD

Save $140 AMD MSI MPG X870E Carbon: was $499.99 now $359.99 at Woot! Drop your AM5 processor of choice into the Carbon that's on sale. You get five M.2 sockets, ample USB ports on the rear IO, fast networking, robust power delivery, and a solid audio solution. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% ($118) MSI B850 Tomahawk Max Wifi: was $299.99 now $181.99 at Woot! Save big in this budget B850 motherboard from MSI. The Tomahawk MAx Wifi is an update from teh original offering Wi-Fi 7 and 5 GbE, ample USB ports, four M.2 sockets (dual PCIe 5.0) and more. Read more Read less ▼

Save 32% ($120.99) Gigabyte X870E Aorus Elite X3D: was $379.99 now $259 at Amazon Build your new AM5 rig for less with the X870E Aorus Elite X3D motherboard. You get four M.2 sockets, Wi-Fi 7 and 5 GbE, and plenty of USB ports on the rear IO. It's all black look is sure to blend in with any dark-color theme. Read more Read less ▼

Save $75.99 Gigabyte B850 Aorus Elite Wifi7: was $254.99 now $179 at Amazon The Gigabyte Aorus Elite Wifi7 is a high quality mid-range class motherboard that's on sale right now for just over $161. You get three M.2 sockets (one PCIe5), ample USB ports on the rear IO, fast networking and some DIY features to make building and maintaining your PC easier. Check out our review for details. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% ($80) Gigabyte Gigabyte X870E Aorus Pro X3D Ice: was $449.99 now $369.99 at Amazon Save big on this icy white X870E-based motherboard from Gigabyte. YOu get four M.2 sockets, ample USB count, Wi-Fi 7 and more. The board natively supports X3D chips and offers Gigabyte's boost. It's a great base for a new AM5 build or an upgrade from a previous chipset. Read more Read less ▼

Save $52 Asus Tuf Gaming X870-Pro Wifi7 Neo (White): was $359.99 now $307.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a deal on a white motherboard, the Asus TUF Gaming X80-Pro Wifi7 W Neo has what you need. From its dual USB3 ports, to the fast 5 GbE and Wi-Fi 7, this budget board has plenty to offer and is a great base to build your AM5 machine around. Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% ($50) Asus TUF Gaming B850M-Plus Wifi7: was $229.99 now $179.99 at Amazon Asus' TUF Gaming B850M-Plus Wifi7 offers users a well balanced Micro ATX motherboard for the AM5 platform. The tiny boards comes with a whopping 16 USB ports, three M.2 sockets, and fast networking with integrated Wi-Fi 7 and Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% ($50) Asus B850 Max Gaming Wifi (White): was $199.99 now $149.99 at Newegg Jump into the AM5 platform for less with the venerable B850 Max Gaming Wifi. The board offers three M.2 sockets and four SATA ports, Wi-Fi 6E and 2.5 GbE, as well as plenty of USB ports on the rear IO and front panel. It's a great deal for a white AM5 motherboard. Read more Read less ▼

Save $40 MSI B850 Gaming Plus Wifi: was $209.99 now $169.99 at Amazon The budget-class B850 Gaming Plus Wifi is on sale and a solid base for your AM5 build. While you may not get the most of anything it has everything you need out of a motherboard. Several USB ports on the rear IO, dual M.2 sockets, 5 GbE and Wi-Fi 7. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% ($90) Asus ROG Strix B850-F Gaming Wifi: was $299.99 now $209.99 at Amazon Save big on this mid-range motherboard from Asus. THe Strix B850-F Gaming Wifi is an awesome board for the sale price. You get the full compliment of features offers on AM5 inlcuding Wi-Fi 7, four M.2 sockets, ample USB support, and of course Asus' AI and DIY-friendly features. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% ($86) Asus ROG Strix B850-A Gaming Wifi: was $259.99 now $173.99 at Amazon Save on this white B850 motherboard from Asus. It comes fully loaded with ample connectivity for expansion and USB ports on the rear IO, fast networking with Wi-Fi 7 and 2.5 GbE, four M.2 sockets, and more. For the sale price, this is a great deal to upgrade your board or jump into AM5. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($30) Gigabyte B850M Aorus Elite Wifi6E Ice: was $199.99 now $169.99 at Amazon Get a great deal on Gigabyte's B850M Aorus Elite Wifi6E Ice motherboard. This MicroATX offering has plenty of USB ports, multiple M.2 sockets (one PCIe 5.0), capable power delivery, and a 5-year warranty. The white board pairs great with any light-themed build. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% ($61) Asus ROG Strix B850-G Gaming Wifi: was $259.99 now $198.99 at Amazon Save big on this incredible looking MicroATX board from Asus. You get a single full-length PCIe slot, plenty of USB ports on the rear IO, an incredible 4x M.2 sockets. This is arguably one of the most well-equipped B850 boards. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% ($39) ASRock B850M Pro RS Wifi (White): was $158.99 now $119.99 at Newegg If you're in the market for a white Micro ATX AM5 board, ASRock's B850M Pro RS is a great choice for a budget motherboard. You get three M.2 sockets and four SATA ports for storage, integrated Wi-Fi 6E and Read more Read less ▼

Save $40 MSI B650 Gaming Plus Wifi: was $149.99 now $109.99 at Newegg MSI's B650 Gaming Plus Wifi is a worthwhile budget-class motherboard for the AM5 platform. It supports AMD Ryzen 7000/9000 series processors. It comes with eight USB ports on the rear I/O (one 20 Gbps Type-C), two PCIe 4.0 M.2 and four SATA ports, 2.5 GbE and Wi-Fi 6E. It has everything you need for a budget board. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% ($60) Asus TUF Gaming B650E-E Wifi: was $199.99 now $139.99 at Newegg Save big on this capable AM5 motherboard. Asus' TUF Gaming B650E-E Wifi comes with capable power deliver, Wi-Fi 6E and 2.5 GbE, three M.2 sockets, and fast 20 Gbps Type-C port. It's a great start on an AM5 build that won't break the bank. Read more Read less ▼

Save 32% ($70) AMD Gigabyte B650M Aorus Elite AX: was $219.99 now $149.99 at Newegg Get a great deal on this Gigabyte B650M Aorus Elite AX MicroATX motherboard from Newegg. Save $80 and jump into the AM5 platform without breaking the bank. The board supports all the latest AM5 processors, has ample connectivity, and is a great base for your next build. Read more Read less ▼

Save $30 Asus Tuf Gaming B550-Plus Wifi II: was $149.99 now $119.99 at Newegg Asus' Tuf Gaming B550-Plus is a solid AM4 motherboard offering support for the Ryaen 5000/3000 series desktop processors. You get two M.2 sockets (one PCIe 4) and six SATA ports for storage, 2.5 GbE and integrated Wi-Fi 6, ample USB ports on the rear IO and more. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday Tech Deals

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The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or 'estimated value,' due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.