Best Black Friday gaming chair deals 2026 — savings on new Secretlab, Libernovo, Razer, Corsair, and more
The best Black Friday deals on gaming chairs for every budget, style, and comfort level.
If you're sat down for those long gaming sessions, you're going to need a gaming chair that'll carry you through it. That's where these Black Friday gaming chair deals come in, as we've put together some of the best deals on offer right now across all the main manufacturers and retailers, with a big emphasis on chairs that we've personally tested and reviewed.
Luckily, some of the best brands are on sale right now, including some of the top favorites in our best gaming chairs guide. The kind of chairs that you'll see will vary, from budget to expensive, and all with their own style, aesthetic, and comfort levels to choose from, as well as adjustment.
We're keeping an eye on these deals around the clock to find you the best options. That said, the very best deals can disappear fast, so if you're in the market for an upgrade, you'll need to jump on it quickly to avoid missing out.
Black Friday Gaming Chair Deals: Quick Links
- Secretlab Sale: Up to $537 off chairs
- Amazon: Up to $225 off
- Boulies Sale: Up to $350 off
- Andaseat Sale: Up to $150 off
Hottest Black Friday Gaming Chair Deals
The TC100 gaming chair comes with lumbar support and a removable neck pillow, along with a recline angle of up to 160 degrees.
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This budget-friendly chair for gamers features 360 adjustable armrests and an adjustable headrest. Its synchronous tilt functionality allows the backrest and seat to move together at the optimal ratio for the best ergonomics, with fully molded foam for extra comfort.
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This well-built gaming chair features all sorts of adjustability — 4D arm rests, 152-degree recline, and lumbar support that can be adjusted horizontally, vertically, and in a "cross-plane path," meaning it can swivel left or right, which is perfect for people with unorthodox sitting styles.
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Herman Miller's Embody remains one of the most comfortable chairs we've tested. In partnership with Logitech G, this is a high-quality gaming chair with a pedigree background.
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It's not the most adjustable gaming chair, but it does have 2D arm rests and built-in non-adjustable lumbar support, and it reclines a full 152 degrees. It's upholstered in soft, breathable fabric, which is a little harder to clean but much more comfortable than the Iskur V2's faux leather. Also available in light grey for a similar discount.
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Features an "active, forward leaning alignment," adjustable lumbar support, and passively-adaptive thoracic support. It has a foam-padded seat cushion and a mesh suspension backrest for breathability, as well as an adjustable neck rest.
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Secretlab's popular Titan Evo gaming chair features a choice of sizes, materials, and colors. Choose between a hybrid leather or softweave fabric covering. A cold-cure foam pebble seat helps to provide all-day comfort for gaming or work when sitting at your computer. 4D armrests, magnetic headrest, lumbar support, and height adjustment let you customize your seating position. The Secretlab Titan Evo is available in Small, Regular, and XL sizes for a more personalized fit.
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Secretlab's latest gaming chair innovation introduces NanoGen to the popular and successful Titan Evo range of gaming chairs. Featuring the same luxury features of the standard Titan Evo, such as 4D armrest, 4-Way L-Adapt lumbar support, and shaped pebble seat, the new Titan Evo Nanogen uses a new soft and durable hybrid leatherette and nanofoam composite.
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If you're looking for robust lumbar support, you're looking for the Razer Enki. This fabric-and-faux-leather gaming chair features built-in lumbar support in the form of a pronounced lower back curve — it's not adjustable, but it's stronger support than you'll get from a pillow. The Enki is well-built, with 4D-padded armrests and a removable memory foam head/neck cushion, and it still reclines up to 152 degrees.
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Don’t miss out on this Tom’s Hardware Premium. Get a full year of access for just $29, or from $7 per-month. Get an ad-free experience across the site, daily news analysis, deep dives into specialist topics in the semiconductor industry, as well as access to Bench, the largest benchmarking database around.
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This chair is sort of a gaming-task chair hybrid — it's sturdy (and heavy) and highly-adjustable like gaming chairs, but it has a more refined approach to ergonomics like task chairs. It features an adjustable (and removable) headrest, 4D armrests, adjustable lumbar support, and a synchro-tilt mechanism that you can lock in place.
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The XL Kaiser 3 is designed for people who are up to 6'9" tall and weigh up to 395 pounds — if you don't fit into standard gaming chairs, this might be one of your only options. This gaming chair features 4-way adjustable lumbar support, 4D armrests, and 3D magnetic armrests.
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Black Friday Office Style Gaming Chair Deals
This streamlined, comfortable and attractive Secretlab office chair is a great option for office workers and gamers alike. It's less complicated than its more gaming-focused offerings, with a sleek design.
Check out our Secretlab Atlas review for more information.
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This Flexispot office chair is a good, budget-friendly option. It features adjustable armrests, has dynamic lumbar support, is able to recline and tilt, and has a built-in mesh footrest.
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This ergonomic office chair from LiberNovo has five recline positions for back comfort, ranging from 105° to 160°. This is a premium ooption for those stuck at their desk for long periods of time.
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The Aeron has always been my favorite gaming chair — and task chair, as not much has been changed to make it "gamer-friendly" — it's mostly just all black (instead of varying shades of dark gray). It features the company's famous PostureFit adjustable/adaptable lumbar support and an all-mesh construction for breathability.
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More Black Friday Tech Deals
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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.
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Sarah Jacobsson Purewal is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware covering peripherals, software, and custom builds. You can find more of her work in PCWorld, Macworld, TechHive, CNET, Gizmodo, Tom's Guide, PC Gamer, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, SHAPE, Cosmopolitan, and just about everywhere else.