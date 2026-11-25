If you're in the market for the best Black Friday deals in high-capacity, reliable storage, then take a look at our curated list for a great way to expand your current or future storage setup.



Be alert when looking at HDDs, as not every drive is born equal and worthy of your money or a place of honor in your PC. Differences in recording technologies, like whether the drive uses conventional magnetic recording (CMR) or shingled magnetic recording (SMR), come with or without DRAM, and the spindle speeds they offer can all have a tremendous impact on the performance and pricing of your drive. We compile the best HDD deals in this constantly updated article, based on in-depth knowledge from thorough reviews, extensive benchmarks, and comprehensive historical price analysis.

We list internal drives for PCs, the best HDDs for NAS systems, and external hard drives, with the latter possibly including shuckable drives, meaning you can pry the HDD out of the external casing and use it in your desktop PC. Proceed at your own risk with shucking: Shucking the drive voids the warranty, but you get a capable drive for far less than you normally would (be sure to do your homework first to determine whether the drive can be shucked; not all models can).

Best Black Friday HDD Deals

Save 32% ($167.66) Seagate IronWolf (8TB) Hard Disk Drive: was $517.65 now $349.99 at Best Buy This 8TB 7,200 RPM drive can store more than its fair share of data. It features 256MB of cache and is one of the fastest hard disk drives (HDDs) available, thanks to a 6GB/s SATA connection. Seagate's IronWolf HDD range is designed for 24/7 NAS server operation. Read more Read less ▼

code BFEF191 Save $35 Western Digital WD Red Plus 8TB: was $374.99 now $339.99 at Newegg The WD Red Plus 8TB is an internal HDD built for operation in a NAS. It operates at 5,640 RPM and comes with 256MB of cache. Use code BFEF191 to save $35 at checkout. Read more Read less ▼

code BFF324 Save 7% ($10) Seagate Baracuda ST2000DM008 2TB: was $149.99 now $139.99 at Newegg The Seagate Baracuda ST2000DM008 2TB is a 7,200 RPM HDD with 256MB of onboard cache. Use code BFF324 to save $10 at checkout. Read more Read less ▼

code BFF323 Save 6% ($10) Seagate Barracuda ST4000DM004 4TB: was $159.99 now $149.99 at Newegg The Seagate Barracuda ST4000DM004 is a 4TB hard drive that operates at 5,400 RPM and comes with 256MB of cache. Use code BFF323 to save $10 at checkout. Read more Read less ▼

Save 4% ($20) Seagate IronWolf 12TB : was $499.99 now $479.99 at BHPhoto Seagate's 12TB IronWolf 3.5-inch SATA III internal hard disk drive has a 6.0Gb/s bandwidth. With 7200 RPM speeds and a 256MB cache, the IronWolf 12TB is designed for NAS drive usage. Read more Read less ▼

Tom's Hardware Premium Subcription with Ad Free: $29 at tomshardware.com Don’t miss out on this Tom’s Hardware Premium. Get a full year of access for just $29, or from $7 per-month. Get an ad-free experience across the site, daily news analysis, deep dives into specialist topics in the semiconductor industry, as well as access to Bench, the largest benchmarking database around. Read more Read less ▼

Save 10% ($50) Seagate Exos 7E10 8TB: was $499 now $449 at BHPhoto The Exos 7E10 is an enterprise-class 3.5-inch hard drive with a 7,200 RPM spin speed and a 256MB cache. It connects to your system through a standard SATA III connection and offers speeds up to 255 MB/s. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday External HDD Deals

Save $20 Seagate Expansion 8TB: was $279.99 now $259.99 at Newegg The Seagate Expansion 8TB is a desktop external hard drive that connects via USB 3.0. It comes with bundled backup software and works with Windows and macOS. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% ($330) Western Digital Elements 20TB Desktop External Hard Drive: was $879.99 now $549.99 at Amazon Get a spectacular deal on this massive 20TB WD Elements external hard drive. The drive uses the CMR magnetic recording technology with a 5,400 RPM rotational speed. You connect to the drive via USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) port. The Elements external drive comes with a 2-year warranty Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% ($90) Western Digital My Passport 6TB: was $329.99 now $239.99 at Amazon This 2.5-inch drive offers a generous 6TB in this form factor and features a USB-A 3.0 connection, so the interface will limit its speed. The drive comes with a three-year warranty. Read more Read less ▼

code BFF2928 Save $30 Seagate FireCuda Forge 8TB: was $699.99 now $669.99 at Newegg The FireCuda Forge is an external 8TB HDD accelerated by an SSD (not included). It provides up to 2,500 MB/s read speeds and 2,000 MB/s write speeds. Use code BFF2928 to save $30 at checkout. Read more Read less ▼

Save 16% ($50.99) Western Digital WD Elements 6TB: was $319.99 now $269 at Amazon This drive offers 6TB of storage, a two-year warranty, and a USB-A connection at 5Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1). The drive is 4.35 x 3.23 x 0.83" as well, so it's a nice compact form factor that weighs in at a mere half a pound. It comes with a two-year warranty. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday HDD Deals: What to Look For

It is important to be aware of the drive’s form factor , with 3.5-inch being the most common for the best HDDs (this is the only type we cover). If you need a 2.5-inch, your options are more limited, especially for capacity. Otherwise, your computer case’s ability to house a certain number of 3.5-inch drives might be your primary limitation.

, with 3.5-inch being the most common for the best HDDs (this is the only type we cover). If you need a 2.5-inch, your options are more limited, especially for capacity. Otherwise, your computer case’s ability to house a certain number of 3.5-inch drives might be your primary limitation. The ubiquitous SATA interface is used for desktop PCs, and most motherboards have ample available ports, which makes expansion easy. Most consumer NAS systems also use SATA, with the SAS interface typically reserved for servers and enterprise-class NAS.

If you're shopping for an HDD, you’re probably looking for the lowest possible cost per terabyte, but you should also consider performance and support for specific applications. There are several potential performance pitfalls to consider when purchasing a new HDD, and the type of recording technology is one of the most crucial factors. Unless you are solely interested in cost and willing to sacrifice performance, we only recommend conventional magnetic recording (CMR) drives and not shingled (SMR), as the latter comes with performance and operational caveats.

for specific applications. There are several potential performance pitfalls to consider when purchasing a new HDD, and the type of recording technology is one of the most crucial factors. Unless you are solely interested in cost and willing to sacrifice performance, we only recommend conventional magnetic recording (CMR) drives and not shingled (SMR), as the latter comes with performance and operational caveats. For performance, HDDs are also often gauged by rotations per minute (RPM), which is usually a direct indicator of performance. The RPM value affects both sequential transfers and random access latency . Lower RPM drives tend to be quieter and more efficient, while higher RPM drives have better performance. There are also variable RPM drives that try to achieve the best of both worlds. Power draw, heat, and noise are factors related to performance.

. Lower RPM drives tend to be quieter and more efficient, while higher RPM drives have better performance. There are also variable RPM drives that try to achieve the best of both worlds. Power draw, heat, and noise are factors related to performance. HDDs also have a certain amount of DRAM to help temporarily cache data. This amount of cache typically scales with the drive's capacity . More cache is, of course, better, but if it comes at the expense of something else — for example, a support service — then you should carefully consider your priorities when making a purchase.

. More cache is, of course, better, but if it comes at the expense of something else — for example, a support service — then you should carefully consider your priorities when making a purchase. You will want specialized drives for NAS, surveillance/DVR/NVR, raw storage for media and backups, or for heavier workloads. Certain drives will offer a better value for the money if you just want the extra capacity, or you may require a lower RPM drive to avoid the noise associated with faster drives.

More Black Friday Tech Deals

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value,’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.