The Nintendo Switch 2 comes with 256GB of built-in storage, but if you want to add extra storage to your handheld console so that you can store more installed games, you're going to need to invest in the latest microSD Express storage technology, as the Nintendo Switch 2 is only compatible with microSD Express cards. With the Black Friday sales now live, now is a good time to consider a storage upgrade if you're planning to buy any new games, particularly if you're thinking about picking up the Legends of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake.

That's why it pays to shop around for a deal on a microSD Express card to expand your storage. Throughout this sales event, we'll be constantly monitoring prices from all the big brands, including Lexar, Samsung, SanDisk, and PNY, and giving this list an update.

We're checking deals around the clock to find the best options and keep this page up to date. We constantly comb through the best deals across multiple retailers, selecting the best based on in-depth knowledge gained from our thorough reviews, extensive benchmarks, and comprehensive historical price analysis, and keep an updated list here. We've checked all the best deals below to ensure they provide valuable savings and notable discounts.

US Black Friday microSD Express card deals

Save 34% ($50.81) Samsung P9 Express 512 GB: was $149.99 now $99.18 at Amazon Give your Switch 2 the storage boost it needs. With fast speeds and respectable endurance, the P9 Express from Samsung is one of the best microSD Express cards you can get. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% ($35) Samsung P9 Express microSD Express Card (256GB): was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon Give your Switch 2 the storage boost it needs. With fast speeds and respectable endurance, the P9 Express from Samsung is one of the best microSD Express cards you can get for your Nintendo Switch 2, with maximum sequential read speeds of up to 800 MB/s. Read more Read less ▼

ONN microSD Express 512GB: $84.77 at Walmart ONN is Walmart's own-branded microSD Express memory card. They look to be rebranded PNY memory cards, but manufacturers may vary. The prices of these memory cards are superb. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% SanDisk 512GB Gameplay microSD Express Card: was $129.99 now $98.99 at Amazon With double the internal storage capacity of the Nintendo Switch 2 games console, this microSD Express card from SanDisk can add 512GB of extra storage for installing your game library. This microSD card can deliver read speeds of up to 880MB/s and write speeds of up to 650MB/s, with a sustained write speed of 220MB/s. Read more Read less ▼

Tom's Hardware Premium Subcription with Ad Free: $29 at tomshardware.com Don’t miss out on this Tom’s Hardware Premium. Get a full year of access for just $29, or from $7 per-month. Get an ad-free experience across the site, daily news analysis, deep dives into specialist topics in the semiconductor industry, as well as access to Bench, the largest benchmarking database around. Read more Read less ▼

Lexar Play Pro microSD Express 1TB: $379.99 at Amazon This card is the fastest microSD Express card on the market. The 1TB capacity card massively increases the storage of the Nintendo Switch 2. Higher transfer speeds mean up to 900/600 MB/s read/write. But it does command a premium price for the privilege. Read more Read less ▼

PNY 128GB microSD Express: $37.99 at Amazon The smallest capacity memory card available, 128GB, is half the Switch 2's internal storage size, but a cheaper alternative if you're looking for just a little extra storage space. Read more Read less ▼

Walmart Licensed Samsung microSD Express (256 GB): $59 at Walmart The licensed Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express card is available from the Nintendo Shop and select retailers, including Target, Walmart, GameStop, and Best Buy. Read more Read less ▼

ONN microSD Express 256GB: $46.77 at Walmart This is Walmart's own-brand microSD Express memory card. They look to be rebranded PNY memory cards, but manufacturers may vary. Read more Read less ▼

PNY 256GB microSD Express: $54.99 at Amazon Matching the size of the Switch 2's internal storage, this 256GB memory card will double how many games you can carry around with you. Read more Read less ▼

UK Black Friday microSD Express card deals

Nintendo Licensed SanDisk microSD Express (256 GB): £44.99 at Amazon The licensed microSD Express card for use with the Nintendo Switch 2 is available for early access purchase from Amazon. The memory card will be released on June 5th, 2025, alongside the Switch 2 console release, and Amazon is stating a pre-order price guarantee. Read more Read less ▼

Lexar Play Pro microSD Express 256GB: £59.99 at Amazon This 256GB capacity card is the same size as the onboard storage of the Nintendo Switch 2. Up to 900/600 MB/s read/write speeds. Read more Read less ▼

Save 4% (£1.69) PNY 128GB microSD Express: was £39.99 now £38.30 at Amazon The smallest capacity memory card available, 128GB, is half the Switch 2's internal storage size, but a cheaper alternative if you're looking for just a little extra storage space. Read more Read less ▼

PNY 256GB microSD Express: £56.50 at Amazon Matching the size of the Switch 2's internal storage, this 256GB memory card will double how many games you can carry around with you. Read more Read less ▼

How to Pick a Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express card

The latest microSD Express cards are faster at reading and writing data compared to non-Express microSD cards, which were used in the original Nintendo Switch. This is why they've been chosen as the must-have medium for the Switch 2.

Ensure you're purchasing the correct microSD card by verifying the symbol on the card. It must display the "EX" symbol, as shown in the picture below, to be compatible with the Switch 2.

Look for the Express symbol on microSD cards to make sure it's compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2 (Image credit: SanDisk/Future)

The Nintendo Switch 2 supports microSD Express cards with a capacity of up to 2TB, which should be more than enough to store a large number of games, should you want them all downloaded and preinstalled for on-the-go gaming. Only the Switch 2 will be able to fully utilize the increased performance of the microSD Express card. If you use the same card in the original Switch, it will perform at the same level as a standard microSD card. Just don't buy one thinking you can increase the performance of your original Switch console.

There are licensed microSD Express cards for the Nintendo Switch 2, featuring a Nintendo logo, such as the Mario "M," much like we saw with cards for the original Switch. These microSD Express cards are available for purchase directly from the Nintendo shop, but they're also available at other retailers, including Amazon. These cards shouldn't have any performance advantage over standard models; however, it's just a branding decision. As such, one way to save a few bucks is to purchase a third-party, unlicensed microSD Express card from various other manufacturers and retailers.

More Black Friday Tech Deals

Download the Tom's Hardware app for up-to-the-minute updates on iOS and Android.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, Gaming chair deals, PC building tool deals, PC peripherals deals, filament and resin deals, motherboard deals, CPU cooler deals, PC case deals, Dell and Alienware deals, USB charger deals, and laptop PC deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.