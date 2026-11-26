Best Black Friday Wi-Fi router deals 2026 — Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 6, and mesh router deals from TP-Link, Netgear, ASUS, and more
Upgrade your wireless network with the best Black Friday deals on standalone, gaming, and mesh Wi-Fi routers.
There’s no better time than Black Friday to upgrade your wireless network. Especially with plenty of deals popping up. Thankfully, there are plenty of deals on Wi-Fi routers from manufacturers like Asus, Linksys, Netgear, and TP-Link at retailers like Amazon, Newegg, and Best Buy. We have an exhaustive inventory of router reviews we’ve conducted over the years, along with our best Wi-Fi routers page, which covers stellar entries ranging from sub-$100 to well over $1,000. Below, you'll find the hottest Wi-Fi router deals from multiple retailers for Black Friday and all the best tech and PC hardware deals.
We constantly comb through the best deals across multiple retailers, selecting the best based on in-depth knowledge gained from our thorough reviews, extensive benchmarks, and comprehensive historical price analysis, and keep an updated list here. We're checking deals around the clock to find the best options and keep this page up to date.
Wi-Fi 7 has been around for a few years now, which means manufacturers have had enough time not only to expand their high-end portfolios but also to deliver compelling entry-level SKUs that appeal to bargain shoppers.
When selecting a new Wi-Fi router, you’ll first want to decide whether to go with Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6E, or Wi-Fi 6. Most folks should opt for Wi-Fi 7, but if you’re on a budget, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 6 options are available at even lower price points. Other things to consider are dual-band versus tri-band for Wi-Fi 7 routers, the number and speed of LAN ports, and whether you want to opt for a mesh system if you have larger square footage to cover.
Best Black Friday Wi-Fi Router Deals: Quick Links
- Amazon: The best Wi-Fi router deals, up to 50% off
- Best Buy: Wi-Fi routers up to $100 off
Hottest Black Friday Wi-Fi Router Deals
If you don't have a phone or a house full of gadgets that can make the most of the latest WiFi 7 protocols, then don't rule out picking up a budget broadband router with speeds up to 1.45 Gbps and dual-band WiFi 6 coverage. Perfect for also configuring as a cheap WiFi extender.
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The TP-Link Archer BE3600 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 7 router with respectable 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz wireless performance. It also has a full back panel of 2.5 GbE and 1 GbE WAN/LAN ports.
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The TP-Link Archer BE770 is a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router that offers incredibly fast speeds on the 5 GHz and 6 GHz wireless bands. It also offers a 10 Gbps WAN/LAN port and a 10 Gbps LAN port to handle your faster fiber internet connections and wired devices.
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This TP-Link gem sports fast gigabit ethernet connectivity of the latest speedy gigabit internet services for both gaming and streaming. Compatible with TP-Link OneMesh networks, this router uses a 1.7GHz quad-core CPU, 512 MB of memory, VPN client and server Archer AXE75 support, plus WPA3 security protocols.
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The TP-Link Archer BE9500 is a budget-friendly tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router delivering speeds up to 9.5 Gbps. It features an ultra-fast 10 Gbps WAN/LAN port, two 2.5 Gbps LAN ports, two 1 GbE LAN ports, and 320 MHz channel support on the 6 GHz band. It covers up to 2,600 sq. ft.
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The TP-Link Archer BE550 is a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router with EasyMesh support, a 2,000-square-foot coverage area, and five 2.5 GbE ports.
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Take your gaming connection to the next level with this high-speed quad-band Wi-Fi 7 gaming router from Asus. 11.6 gigabits-per-second WiFi speed and 8 antennas help deliver the best wireless connection possible.
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Netgear's Nighthawk RS90 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 7 router with a sleek exterior (aided by its internal antennas). It also has a full load of GbE and 2.5 GbE ports to support your wired client.
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The TP-Link BE3600 is a versatile, take-it-anywhere travel router with dual-band Wi-Fi 7 coverage and multiple connectivity options for the internet.
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Get a massive savings on the TP-Link Tri-band BE15000 Wifi 7 router. You get 320MHz channels, a 10 Gbps WAN port, along with expanded wifi coverage with their EasyMesh feature.
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If you're in the market for one of the fastest Wi-Fi 7 routers available, TP-Link's tri-band BE18000 Wi-Fi 7 router is for you. With speeds listed to 11,528 Mbps (6 Ghz), and 10 Gbps WAN/LAN port, you can take full advantage of your home network.
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Netgear's Nighthawk BE9300 tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router is on sale. With 9.3 Gbps Wi-Fi speeds and a 2.5 GbE port and 2,500 sq. ft of coverage, this mid-range router is a worthwhile upgrade for your network.
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Best Black Friday Mesh Wi-Fi Router Deals
The Deco BE63 is a mid-range, tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router with four 2.5 GbE ports, 10 Gbps of combined throughput, and coverage of 5,800 square feet.
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The Asus ZenWiFi BD4 delivers a lot of bang for your buck, with a tri-node, dual-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh system.
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Asus brings performance to the table with its ZenWiFi BT10 mesh system. It includes two wireless nodes, each with dual 10 GbE LAN/WAN ports onboard and tri-band Wi-Fi 7 support.
Tick the coupon box for a $30 discount.
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The MSI Roamii Lite BE is an affordable dual-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh router system that includes 2.5 GbE connectivity and includes wall mounts for the nodes.
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The Deco BE63 is a mid-range, tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router with four 2.5 GbE ports, 10 Gbps of combined throughput, and coverage of 5,800 square feet.
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The Orbi 700 Wi-Fi 7 mesh router is designed to envelope a spacious 5,500 square feet of space with peak speeds of up to 11 Gbps. These speedy routers come with three 2.5 GbE LAN ports and a single 2.5 GbE WAN port.
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TP-Link is offering a complete three-node Wi-Fi 6E mesh router that covers up to 7,200 square feet. Each node has three GbE ports supporting wired backhaul.
Click the coupon for a $30 discount.
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The Orbi 370 is Netgear's entry-level, dual-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh router system. This particular SKU provides three nodes for less than $300.
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The TP-Link Deco BE23 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 7 router that features three nodes and covers up to 6,500 square feet. Each node features 2.5 GbE ports and supports wired backhaul.
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Deco's 7 Pro tri-band BE14000 Wi-Fi 7 mesh system is on sale now. With coverage up to 8,100 sq ft, 320 MHz Wi-Fi 7 and 10 WAN/LAN ports, this is an awesome upgrade for your home network.
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Specs to Look For
- Mesh or no Mesh: Mesh routers let you place one or more "satellites" around your home to boost far-end connectivity. However, mesh networking devices are more expensive. If you don't have a large home or connectivity issues, stick with a single router.
- Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 7: Although Wi-Fi 6 routers can easily be found for under $70, your best bet is a dual-band Wi-Fi 7 router for a few bucks more if you want something more future-proof. For the ultimate performance, look no further than tri-band Wi-Fi 7 routers.
- Ports: At a minimum, you'll want at least four GbE ports, plus a 2.5 GbE WAN port. With pricier tri-band and quad-band Wi-Fi 7 segments, you'll find more standard 2.5 GbE, 5 GbE, and 10 GbE ports.
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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.
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Brandon Hill is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware. He has written about PC and Mac tech since the late 1990s with bylines at AnandTech, DailyTech, and Hot Hardware. When he is not consuming copious amounts of tech news, he can be found enjoying the NC mountains or the beach with his wife and two sons.