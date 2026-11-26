Wi-Fi Router Deals (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There’s no better time than Black Friday to upgrade your wireless network. Especially with plenty of deals popping up. Thankfully, there are plenty of deals on Wi-Fi routers from manufacturers like Asus, Linksys, Netgear, and TP-Link at retailers like Amazon, Newegg, and Best Buy. We have an exhaustive inventory of router reviews we’ve conducted over the years, along with our best Wi-Fi routers page, which covers stellar entries ranging from sub-$100 to well over $1,000. Below, you'll find the hottest Wi-Fi router deals from multiple retailers for Black Friday and all the best tech and PC hardware deals.

We constantly comb through the best deals across multiple retailers, selecting the best based on in-depth knowledge gained from our thorough reviews, extensive benchmarks, and comprehensive historical price analysis, and keep an updated list here. We're checking deals around the clock to find the best options and keep this page up to date.

Wi-Fi 7 has been around for a few years now, which means manufacturers have had enough time not only to expand their high-end portfolios but also to deliver compelling entry-level SKUs that appeal to bargain shoppers.

When selecting a new Wi-Fi router, you’ll first want to decide whether to go with Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6E, or Wi-Fi 6. Most folks should opt for Wi-Fi 7, but if you’re on a budget, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 6 options are available at even lower price points. Other things to consider are dual-band versus tri-band for Wi-Fi 7 routers, the number and speed of LAN ports, and whether you want to opt for a mesh system if you have larger square footage to cover.

Hottest Black Friday Wi-Fi Router Deals

Save 20% ($10) TP-Link Archer AX1450 Wi-Fi 6 Dual-Band Wireless Router : was $49 now $39 at Walmart If you don't have a phone or a house full of gadgets that can make the most of the latest WiFi 7 protocols, then don't rule out picking up a budget broadband router with speeds up to 1.45 Gbps and dual-band WiFi 6 coverage. Perfect for also configuring as a cheap WiFi extender. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% ($45) TP-Link Archer BE3600: was $119.99 now $74.99 at Amazon The TP-Link Archer BE3600 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 7 router with respectable 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz wireless performance. It also has a full back panel of 2.5 GbE and 1 GbE WAN/LAN ports. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% ($89.80) TP-Link Archer BE770: was $369.99 now $280.19 at Amazon The TP-Link Archer BE770 is a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router that offers incredibly fast speeds on the 5 GHz and 6 GHz wireless bands. It also offers a 10 Gbps WAN/LAN port and a 10 Gbps LAN port to handle your faster fiber internet connections and wired devices. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% ($30) TP-Link Archer AXE5400 (AXE75): was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon This TP-Link gem sports fast gigabit ethernet connectivity of the latest speedy gigabit internet services for both gaming and streaming. Compatible with TP-Link OneMesh networks, this router uses a 1.7GHz quad-core CPU, 512 MB of memory, VPN client and server Archer AXE75 support, plus WPA3 security protocols. Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% ($110) TP-Link Archer BE9500: was $199.99 now $89.99 at Best Buy The TP-Link Archer BE9500 is a budget-friendly tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router delivering speeds up to 9.5 Gbps. It features an ultra-fast 10 Gbps WAN/LAN port, two 2.5 Gbps LAN ports, two 1 GbE LAN ports, and 320 MHz channel support on the 6 GHz band. It covers up to 2,600 sq. ft. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($15.19) Netgear Nighthawk RS90: was $99.98 now $84.79 at Amazon Netgear's Nighthawk RS90 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 7 router with a sleek exterior (aided by its internal antennas). It also has a full load of GbE and 2.5 GbE ports to support your wired client. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% ($89.80) TP-Link Archer BE770 Wi-Fi 7 Router: was $369.99 now $280.19 at Amazon If you're in the market for one of the fastest Wi-Fi 7 routers available, TP-Link's tri-band BE18000 Wi-Fi 7 router is for you. With speeds listed to 11,528 Mbps (6 Ghz), and 10 Gbps WAN/LAN port, you can take full advantage of your home network. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% ($68.81) Netgear Nighthawk BE9300: was $249 now $180.19 at Amazon Netgear's Nighthawk BE9300 tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router is on sale. With 9.3 Gbps Wi-Fi speeds and a 2.5 GbE port and 2,500 sq. ft of coverage, this mid-range router is a worthwhile upgrade for your network. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday Mesh Wi-Fi Router Deals

Tom's Hardware Premium Subcription with Ad Free: $29 at tomshardware.com Don’t miss out on this Tom’s Hardware Premium. Get a full year of access for just $29, or from $7 per-month. Get an ad-free experience across the site, daily news analysis, deep dives into specialist topics in the semiconductor industry, as well as access to Bench, the largest benchmarking database around. Read more Read less ▼

Save 9% ($65) Asus ZenWiFi BT10: was $689.99 now $624.99 at Amazon Asus brings performance to the table with its ZenWiFi BT10 mesh system. It includes two wireless nodes, each with dual 10 GbE LAN/WAN ports onboard and tri-band Wi-Fi 7 support. Tick the coupon box for a $30 discount. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% ($60) MSI Roamii BE Lite: was $179.99 now $119.99 at Amazon The MSI Roamii Lite BE is an affordable dual-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh router system that includes 2.5 GbE connectivity and includes wall mounts for the nodes. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% TP-Link Deco XE75: was $249.99 now $179.89 at Amazon TP-Link is offering a complete three-node Wi-Fi 6E mesh router that covers up to 7,200 square feet. Each node has three GbE ports supporting wired backhaul. Click the coupon for a $30 discount. Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% TP-Link Deco BE23: was $249.99 now $194.69 at Amazon The TP-Link Deco BE23 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 7 router that features three nodes and covers up to 6,500 square feet. Each node features 2.5 GbE ports and supports wired backhaul. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% ($150) Deco 7 Pro BE14000 (3-pack): was $599.99 now $449.99 at Amazon Deco's 7 Pro tri-band BE14000 Wi-Fi 7 mesh system is on sale now. With coverage up to 8,100 sq ft, 320 MHz Wi-Fi 7 and 10 WAN/LAN ports, this is an awesome upgrade for your home network. Read more Read less ▼

Specs to Look For

Mesh or no Mesh: Mesh routers let you place one or more "satellites" around your home to boost far-end connectivity. However, mesh networking devices are more expensive. If you don't have a large home or connectivity issues, stick with a single router.

Mesh routers let you place one or more "satellites" around your home to boost far-end connectivity. However, mesh networking devices are more expensive. If you don't have a large home or connectivity issues, stick with a single router. Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 7: Although Wi-Fi 6 routers can easily be found for under $70, your best bet is a dual-band Wi-Fi 7 router for a few bucks more if you want something more future-proof. For the ultimate performance, look no further than tri-band Wi-Fi 7 routers.

Although Wi-Fi 6 routers can easily be found for under $70, your best bet is a router for a few bucks more if you want something more future-proof. For the ultimate performance, look no further than tri-band Wi-Fi 7 routers. Ports: At a minimum, you'll want at least four GbE ports, plus a 2.5 GbE WAN port. With pricier tri-band and quad-band Wi-Fi 7 segments, you'll find more standard 2.5 GbE, 5 GbE, and 10 GbE ports.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.