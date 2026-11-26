Whether you're building a new PC or upgrading an older system, you'll need a great CPU, and you'll want to get it at the best possible price. To help you choose the right processor, we maintain a list of the best CPUs and a CPU benchmark hierarchy that compares each recent SKU to the others, based on gaming performance. We're keeping an extra-close eye on the lowest-priced options, compiling that list for you below.

Once you've decided which processors you're considering for your desktop, it's time to get shopping, and here's where the price index below can help. The tables below contain up-to-date lowest prices for every desktop Intel Core Ultra and 14th Gen Intel CPUs, and AMD Ryzen 9000, 7000, and 5000 series processors.

Each week, we check the major U.S. online stores and update the tables below with the lowest price for each CPU, whether it's on sale today or not. So, whether you're looking for a Core i9-14900KF, a Ryzen 7 9800X3D, or a Ryzen 7 5800X, you should be able to find it at the lowest cost here. We've divided up the results by processor manufacturer and generation.

Black Friday Exceptional CPU deals

Save 23% ($109.01) AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: was $479 now $369.99 at Amazon If you're after the ultimate in gaming performance, there's no better option than the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. Thanks to its 93MB of L3 cache, this 8-core/16-thread processor can push out class-leading frame rates in every game out there. With only a 120W TDP, it even stays cooler than the competition, saving you a few extra bucks on that AIO-cooler purchase.

Above are a few of the standout deals from the Black Friday event, which is currently taking place. For a more extensive list of Black Friday deals, head to our Black Friday CPU deals article. Our standard list of the best overall picks continues below.

Intel Core Ultra CPU Prices

Intel Core Ultra: Lowest CPU Prices

The very latest processors from Intel, the Core Ultra 200S series, use a new naming convention for this most recent generation. With a focus on productivity and AI integration, the Core Ultra range currently consists of the 24-core Intel Core 9 285K at the top end to the Intel Core 5 225 at the lower end. These "Arrow Lake" CPUs need the latest LGA 1851 socket-compatible motherboards and DDR5 RAM.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Model Best US Price Lowest-Ever US Price Intel Core Ultra 9 285K $399 $399 Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus $232 $232 Intel Core Ultra 7 265K $345 $259 Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus $199 $159 Intel Core UIlta 5 245KF $169 $169 Intel Core Ultra 5 245K $169 $169 Intel Core Ultra 5 235 $311 $258 Intel Core Ultra 5 225F $139 $139 Intel Core Ultra 5 225 $169 $158

Intel 14th Gen: Lowest CPU Prices

Intel 14th Gen: Lowest CPU Prices

Ranging from the powerful, unlocked Core i9-14900K on the high end to the more affordable Core i3-14100F on the lower end, Intel's 14th Gen "Raptor Lake Refresh" processors have a lot to offer. Intel's 14th Gen CPUs are manufactured using a 7nm process, and most, but not all, of them feature a mix of efficiency and performance cores.

Intel 14th Gen Core CPUs require motherboards with 600 or 700 series chipsets and LGA 1700 sockets. Depending on the motherboard, you will be able to use either DDR4 or DDR5 RAM.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Model Best US Price Lowest-Ever US Price Intel Core i9-14900K $359 $359 Intel Core i9-14900KF $359 $359 Intel Core i7-14700K $299 $220 Intel Core i7-14700KF $269 $269 Intel Core i5-14600K $249 $149 Intel Core i5-14600KF $232 $164 Intel Core i5-14400 $169 $169 Intel Core i3-14100 $119 $109 Intel Core i3-14100F $94 $89

AMD Ryzen 9000 Series: Lowest CPU Prices

AMD Ryzen 9000 Series: Lowest CPU Prices

The latest processors from AMD, the 9000-series includes the new "king of gaming" - the 9800X3D as part of its line-up. With a lackluster initial release, the early 9000-series processors like the 9900X failed to make big waves, however, the recent release of the 9800X3D with its large stacked V-cache and improved cooling design has rocketed it to the top of the charts for gaming performance. Now with the 9950X3D and 9900X3D joining the fray, there's plenty of choice for a powerful gaming CPU - if it's within your budget.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Model Best US Price Lowest Ever US Price AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 $799 $799 AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D $583 $583 AMD Ryzen 9 9950X $489 $430 AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D $506 $470 AMD Ryzen 9 9900X $319 $319 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D $399 $399 AMD Ryzen 7 9700X $254 $229 AMD Ryzen 5 9600X $169 $156

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series: Lowest CPU Prices

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series: Lowest CPU Prices

The Zen 4 7000-series Ryzen CPUs have up to 16 cores and 32 threads. Those with an X3D at the end of the model name have tremendous amounts of L3 cache thanks to AMD's 3D V-Cache innovation.

AMD's 7000-series processors use the AM5 socket and can only be paired with DDR5 memory as DDR4 RAM is not compatible with the AM5 standard.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Model Best US Price Lowest-Ever US Price AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D $648 $472 AMD Ryzen 9 7950X $589 $429 AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D $699 $279 AMD Ryzen 9 7900X $285 $285 AMD Ryzen 9 7900 $344 $330 AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D $339 $309 AMD Ryzen 7 7700X $209 $150 AMD Ryzen 7 7700 $309 $246 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X $159 $158 AMD Ryzen 5 7600 $263 $178

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series: Lowest CPU Prices

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series: Lowest CPU Prices

Still a very popular choice for upgrading an older system or building a budget gaming PC, AMD's Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 processors offer great performance for the price. The best price-for-performance option for gaming from this tier is the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D which uses AMD's first iteration of 3D V-Cache technology which propelled this CPU to the top of benchmarking lists when first released.

AMD's Zen 3 5000-series Ryzen processors use the AM4 standard socket and must be paired with DDR4 RAM. Due to this series of CPUs being from the last generation of processors from AMD, you can often pick up some great deals on CPUs, motherboards (400 and 500 series), RAM, and GPUs from this gen.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Model Best US Price Lowest-Ever US Price AMD Ryzen 9 5950X $399 $289 AMD Ryzen 9 5900X $629 $214 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D $369 $268 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X $189 $128 AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D $499 $184 AMD Ryzen 7 5700X $152 $130 AMD Ryzen 5 5600X $127 $105 AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Out of Stock $114 AMD Ryzen 5 5600 $138 $107 AMD Ryzen 5 5500 $92 $76

These are the lowest prices we could find in the U.S. as of the publication date of this article (updated weekly). However, you may also want to check out this curated list of the Best CPU deals.

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