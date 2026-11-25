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Best Black Friday 2026 3D Printer deals — hot deals on Creality, Prusa, Bambu Lab, Elegoo, Anycubic, and more
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You've been waiting for it all year, and now the Black Friday sales are finally here. It's that time of the year when your favorite 3D printer makers roll out huge discounts on some of their best products, and you can be sure that we will be here tracking them all for you live.
So whether you are a new maker searching for an affordable, easy-to-use 3D printer to get you started, or a serious hobbyist looking to upgrade your workshop or expand your print farm, there is no better time to dive in and get the best bang for your buck than today.
Throughout our live coverage, we will be rounding up the best deals from top 3D printer brands such as Bambu Lab, Prusa, Creality, Elegoo, Anycubic, Snapmaker, and more. From FDM and resin printers to tool changers and multicolor machines, we've got you covered. We'll also be keeping an eye out for savings on filaments and resin, as well as discounts on all those handy maker tools and 3D printer accessories.
We're backing up our deal selections with in-depth reviews, benchmarks, and comprehensive historical pricing analysis. We're checking deals around the clock to find the best options and keep this page up to date, but please note that they often won't last long, so you'll need to act quickly.
So sit back, relax, and let us do all the grunt work for you. Be sure to check back often, as we'll be keeping tabs on all the Black Friday sales as they unfold, and you're not going to want to miss out!
Quick Links: Black Friday 3D Printer deals
- Amazon: All Black Friday 3D Printer Deals
- Amazon: Black Friday Filament Discounts
- Amazon: Bambu Lab P2S Combo now $649.99 (was $769)
Hottest Black Friday 3D Printer Deals
With support for up to 4 different color filament feeds when using the CFS Lite attachment, the SparkX i7 from Creality is a direct-drive extruder printer with a build volume of 10.2 x 10.2 x 10 inches. Let the printer complete prints at night with a whisper-quiet 45 dB night mode.
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Creality's K2 Combo is a formidable 3D printer. The smallest of the K2 family of printers, the K2 Combo still has a 260 x 260 x 260 mm print size, allowing users to print large objects inside its enclosed frame without worrying about having to glue together multiple prints. The ultra-sturdy frame holds an auto-leveling print bed and three step-servo motors for fast, consistent prints.
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The Kobra X delivers fast, affordable multicolor printing without a complicated external AMS or premium price tag. It features a 260 x 260 x 260mm (10.23 x 10.23 x 10.23-inch) build volume, automatic + Z bed leveling, and a color touch screen.
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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.
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Save a whopping $200 on Creality's 16-color K2 Combo 3D printer in Black Friday stunner
Creality's K2 Combo is the smallest in the K2 family, with a print area of 260 x 260 x 260mm. Direct from Creality, you can save $200 on the printer itself, bringing its $549 list price down to $349 for Black Friday. Bundled with a Creality CFS quadruple-spool feeder, you'll also save $200 off the $699 list price, bringing the price down to $499.
Creality's K2 Combo is a formidable 3D printer. The smallest of the K2 family of printers, the K2 Combo still has a 260 x 260 x 260 mm print size, allowing users to print large objects inside its enclosed frame without worrying about having to glue together multiple prints. The ultra-sturdy frame holds an auto-leveling print bed and three step-servo motors for fast, consistent prints.
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As with our K2 printers, such as the K2 Pro Combo we reviewed, you can pair up to four CFS cartridges together for a 16-color printer; though, with the smaller size here, it might be difficult to fit all those colors in. It also features auto print bed leveling, along with print failure detection. — Jake Roach
Starting at just $599, 3D printer tool changers are cheaper than ever
Snapmaker’s U1 kicked off the affordable tool changer craze around this time last year, with an early Kickstarter price of $799 and a full retail price of $999. But now it’s widely available and on sale for $100 less than ever. When we reviewed the U1, we praised its roomy build area (270 mm cubed), direct-drive tool heads, and its four-head tool-changing capabilities, earning it 4.5 stars and a spot on our best 3D printers list.
Last year, this tool-changer was the most anticipated upcoming printer around. With four heads for swapping colors or materials without the need to "poop," it can breeze through complex multicolor prints much faster than single-head printers, without wasting nearly as much filament.
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This open CoreXY 3D printer has four toolheads, is rated for head swaps that take 7 seconds, and sports a 256 mm X3 build volume.
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On the heels of the U1, Flashforge released the Creator 5, a tool changer that’s a bit more basic, but still a solid machine (we gave it 4 stars in our review), priced even lower than the Snapmaker, both when it launched (at $699) and now, when it’s on sale for $100 less. — Matt Safford