We're keeping a close eye on all the best Black Friday SSD discounts and keeping a constantly updated list here. Buying SSDs is not as cheap as it used to be, but there are still savings to be had, especially on newer drives. We're updating this list constantly to find you the best deals to be had.

External factors, such as tariffs and geopolitical issues, along with chip shortages, are pushing prices upward. In fact, it appears that shortages driven by AI data centers could persist for several years. That means prices will go up significantly in the foreseeable future. Luckily, for now, there are discounts available on some SSD models.

As always, you'll need to stay alert when you're choosing SSDs, as not every drive is born equal and worthy of your money or a place of honor in your PC or PS5. We're constantly combing through the best deals across multiple retailers, selecting the best of them based on the in-depth knowledge we've gained from our thorough reviews, extensive benchmarks, and comprehensive historical price analysis.

Best Black Friday SSD Deals

Save 49% ($329.98) Samsung 9100 Pro 2TB SSD: was $679.97 now $349.99 at Amazon The 2TB 9100 Pro comes with 236-Layer Samsung TLC (V8) flash memory and is rated for sequential read and write speeds of 14,700 MB/s and 13,300 MB/s, respectively. A Gen 5 SSD for those who want the fastest hardware in their PC. Read more Read less ▼

Save 36% ($400) Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD: was $1,099.99 now $699.99 at Amazon The Samsung 990 Pro 4TB is among the fastest Gen 4 SSDs available thanks to read and write speeds of up to 7450/6900 MB/s, almost maxing out the Gen 4 bandwidth. This M.2 NVMe drive comes in the 2280 form factor and holds enough capacity to store a large selection of your favorite games or files. Random reads/writes come in at 1.6 million and 1.55 million IOPS, respectively, while endurance is rated for a respectable 2,400 TBW. Read more Read less ▼

Save $27 Biwin Black Opal NV7400 1TB: was $174.99 now $147.99 at Amazon The Biwin Black Opal NV7400 is a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD with maximum read speeds of up to 7,450 MB/s, and maximum write speeds of up to 6,500 MB/s. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% ($130) Samsung 9100 Pro 1TB SSD: was $339.99 now $209.99 at Amazon The 1TB version of the 9100 Pro comes with 236-Layer Samsung TLC (V8) flash memory and is rated for sequential read and write speeds of 14,700 MB/s and 13,300 MB/s, respectively. Read more Read less ▼

Save 10% ($99.96) Samsung 9100 Pro 4TB: was $1,049.95 now $949.99 at Newegg The Samsung 9100 Pro is a high-end PCIe 5.0 SSD featuring Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer NAND. The 4TB model delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,800 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s, respectively. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% ($200.99) Samsung 990 EVO Plus 2TB SSD: was $579.99 now $379 at Amazon The Samsung 990 EVO Plus 4TB is now available at an all-time low price, boasting speeds of up to 7,250 MB/s, a five-year warranty that covers an impressive 2,400 TB of writes, and PCIe Gen 5x2/4x4 hybrid functionality. Read more Read less ▼

Save $50 MSI Spatium M470 Pro 2TB: was $319.99 now $269.99 at Newegg The MSI Spatium M470 Pro is a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD that supports sequential read speeds of up to 6,000 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s.



$50 off w/ promo code BFF586 Read more Read less ▼

Save $30 Kingston 2TB NV3: was $294.99 now $264.99 at Newegg A middling Gen 4 SSD with read and write speeds of up to 6000/5000 MB/s. This M.2 NVMe drive comes in the 2280 form factor and holds enough capacity to store several AAA games, and is also great as an OS drive. Read more Read less ▼

Tom's Hardware Premium Subcription with Ad Free: $29 at tomshardware.com Don’t miss out on this Tom’s Hardware Premium. Get a full year of access for just $29, or from $7 per-month. Get an ad-free experience across the site, daily news analysis, deep dives into specialist topics in the semiconductor industry, as well as access to Bench, the largest benchmarking database around. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% ($80) PNY CS900 2TB: was $299.99 now $219.99 at BHPhoto The PNY CS900 is a SATA III SSD in a 2.5-inch form factor. It can reach up to 530 MB/s sequential write speeds. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% ($40) PNY CS2243 1TB: was $189.99 now $149.99 at BHPhoto The PNY CS2243 is a PCIe 4.0 SSD that can support sequential read speeds of up to 4,700 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 4,200 MB/s. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday External SSD Deals

Save 34% ($101.44) SANDISK Extreme Portable 1TB SSD: was $299.99 now $198.55 at Amazon This rugged external SSD offers up to 2000mb/s transfer speeds. Features include an IP65 water- and dust-resistant rating, plus up to 3m drop protection. For security, there's support for 256-Bit AES encryption. Connect to any compatible device with a USB-C port. Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 compatibility for the best performance. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% ($60) Asus TUF Gaming A2 1TB: was $219.99 now $159.99 at Newegg The Asus TUF Gaming A2 is an SSD enclosure that supports drives up to 4TB. It comes installed with a 1TB drive, and it connects to your device with a USB 3.2, 20 Gbps connection. Read more Read less ▼

SSD Deals: What to Look For

SATA or NVMe: SSDs either use the SATA or NVMe interface, with the latter being as much as six times faster (or more). All 2.5-inch drives are SATA, but M.2 drives could be either NVMe or SATA interface, though the latter is now rare. If you have a desktop or laptop that was built in the last 5 years, it almost certainly supports NVMe, which is faster. As SATA is old news, most of the best SSD deals are on NVMe drives.

SSDs either use the SATA or NVMe interface, with the latter being as much as six times faster (or more). All 2.5-inch drives are SATA, but M.2 drives could be either NVMe or SATA interface, though the latter is now rare. If you have a desktop or laptop that was built in the last 5 years, it almost certainly supports NVMe, which is faster. As SATA is old news, most of the best SSD deals are on NVMe drives. 2.5-inch or M.2: Most internal SSDs are either 2.5-inch or M.2 form factor. 2.5-inch drives connect to SATA ports and can replace old-school mechanical hard drives. M.2 drives look like RAM sticks and plug into dedicated M.2 ports. You won't find that many deals on 2.5-inch drives, but they can be useful for bulk storage, as many motherboards have a ton of SATA ports but only two M.2 slots.

Most internal SSDs are either 2.5-inch or M.2 form factor. 2.5-inch drives connect to SATA ports and can replace old-school mechanical hard drives. M.2 drives look like RAM sticks and plug into dedicated M.2 ports. You won't find that many deals on 2.5-inch drives, but they can be useful for bulk storage, as many motherboards have a ton of SATA ports but only two M.2 slots. PCIe 3, 4, or 5: If you're buying an NVMe SSD, you can choose among PCIe 3, 4, or 5 interfaces with speeds increasing from a maximum of around 3,500 MBps sequential reads and writes to 8,000 MBps and 14,000 MBps. At this point, PCIe 4 drives are mainstream and offer the best value. PCIe 5 drives are extraordinarily expensive, require a newer-gen platform that supports them, and also generate a fair amount of heat. We're seeing the best SSD deals on PCIe 4 drives, which is the best standard for most people.

If you're buying an NVMe SSD, you can choose among PCIe 3, 4, or 5 interfaces with speeds increasing from a maximum of around 3,500 MBps sequential reads and writes to 8,000 MBps and 14,000 MBps. At this point, PCIe 4 drives are mainstream and offer the best value. PCIe 5 drives are extraordinarily expensive, require a newer-gen platform that supports them, and also generate a fair amount of heat. We're seeing the best SSD deals on PCIe 4 drives, which is the best standard for most people. Capacity: Price increases have upended the market in recent months, so it's going to be tricky to find a decent 2TB NVMe drive for less than $140, with high-performance models going for even more. 4TB drives are an even worse proposition, costing $250+, with some reaching over $400. If you really need to save money, a decent 1TB drive can still be found for $70 or $80.

More Black Friday Tech Deals

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.