We're keeping a close eye on any Black Friday RAM deals that pop up, looking for any and all bargains to be had and adding them to the constantly updated list below. RAM is expensive right now, with no sign that the price rises are slowing down. You might be holding off for the market to stabilize, but signs indicate this problem is going to get worse in 2027, not better. You can also find good deals, often yielding the lowest overall RAM pricing, if you check our RAM bundle page. There, we list combo deals that involve buying multiple items, like a CPU, motherboard, and RAM together, that then yield lower overall pricing.

Because the RAM market is very volatile right now, these deals tend to move quickly, so it's a good idea to act sooner rather than later so you don't miss out on a great opportunity. We're updating this page constantly to keep the deals fresh, but you will have to act fast to snag the last deals on memory we will likely see for at least a year, if not longer.

We've put together a handpicked list of the best options to make your shopping easier. We carefully review offers from different retailers to find the best value for you, drawing on our extensive experience from thorough reviews, detailed benchmarks, and analysis of past prices. We keep a close eye on the latest Black Friday RAM deals as they come up, highlighting the top choices we've found across various stores.

Top Black Friday RAM Deals

Save 20% ($110) TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-6000 CL38: was $549.99 now $439.99 at Newegg Get a great deal on standalone RAM from Newegg. This deal is currently the lowest priced DDR5-6000 available. The T-Force Delta RGB not only adds flair to your chassis, but does so with decent speeds. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($150) Corsair Vengeance DDR5 64GB: was $1,029.99 now $879.99 at Newegg This 64GB of DDR5 comes from Corsair Vegeance line. The 2 x 32GB configuration supports speeds of up to 5600MHz with CL40 timings. Use code BFEF187 to save $150 at checkout. Read more Read less ▼

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Black Friday DDR5 RAM Deals

Black Friday DDR4 RAM Deals

More Black Friday Tech Deals

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If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, Gaming chair deals, PC building tool deals, PC peripherals deals, filament and resin deals, motherboard deals, CPU cooler deals, PC case deals, Dell and Alienware deals, USB charger deals, and laptop PC deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.