We're keeping a close eye on any Black Friday RAM deals that pop up, looking for any and all bargains to be had and adding them to the constantly updated list below. RAM is expensive right now, with no sign that the price rises are slowing down. You might be holding off for the market to stabilize, but signs indicate this problem is going to get worse in 2027, not better. You can also find good deals, often yielding the lowest overall RAM pricing, if you check our RAM bundle page. There, we list combo deals that involve buying multiple items, like a CPU, motherboard, and RAM together, that then yield lower overall pricing.
Because the RAM market is very volatile right now, these deals tend to move quickly, so it's a good idea to act sooner rather than later so you don't miss out on a great opportunity. We're updating this page constantly to keep the deals fresh, but you will have to act fast to snag the last deals on memory we will likely see for at least a year, if not longer.
We've put together a handpicked list of the best options to make your shopping easier. We carefully review offers from different retailers to find the best value for you, drawing on our extensive experience from thorough reviews, detailed benchmarks, and analysis of past prices. We keep a close eye on the latest Black Friday RAM deals as they come up, highlighting the top choices we've found across various stores.
Top Black Friday RAM Deals: Quick Links
- Amazon: Up to 18% off RAM at Amazon
- Corsair: Up to $144 off RAM at Corsair
- Newegg: Up to 29% off RAM at Newegg
- Best Buy: Up to 19% off RAM at Best Buy
Top Black Friday RAM Deals
The next, best 32GB DDR5 RAM kit, also from Team Group, with much faster speeds of 6,400 MT/s. CAS and memory timings are 38-46-46-84. Probably the better option if your budget can stretch to get it.
Save $100 with promo code BFEF133
Read moreRead less▼
$100 off with promo code BFF453. Unflashy 64GB of DDR5 RAM from Corsair with 6,000 MT/s speeds and CAS/latency timings of 40-50-50-96.
Read moreRead less▼
Get a great deal on standalone RAM from Newegg. This deal is currently the lowest priced DDR5-6000 available. The T-Force Delta RGB not only adds flair to your chassis, but does so with decent speeds.
Read moreRead less▼
G.Skill Trident Z5 NeoX RGB comes with AMD's EXPO Ultra Low Latency tuning for slightly better performance. It climbs up to 6000 MT/s with a CL36 CAS latency.
$80 off w/ promo code BFEF188
Read moreRead less▼
This 32GB Corsair Vengeance kit runs at DDR5-6000, which is plenty for almost any desktop system, and features CL36 timings.
Read moreRead less▼
A 16GB memory kit with DDR5-3200 data rate and timings binned to 16-18-18-38. It requires a DRAM voltage of 1.35V and supports Intel XMP 2.0.
Read moreRead less▼
Gaming-friendly DDR5 RAM with speeds of 6,000 MT/s and RGB lighting on top. CAS and latency timing at 36-44-44-96.
$100 with promo code BFF453.
Read moreRead less▼
This 64GB of DDR5 comes from Corsair Vegeance line. The 2 x 32GB configuration supports speeds of up to 5600MHz with CL40 timings.
Use code BFEF187 to save $150 at checkout.
Read moreRead less▼
Don’t miss out on this Tom’s Hardware Premium. Get a full year of access for just $29, or from $7 per-month. Get an ad-free experience across the site, daily news analysis, deep dives into specialist topics in the semiconductor industry, as well as access to Bench, the largest benchmarking database around.
Read moreRead less▼
This 288-Pin PC RAM DDR5-6000 memory kit is Model Number: CMH16GX5M2E6000Z36. RGB lighting on the heat-spreader and timings of 36-44-44-96.
Read moreRead less▼
This PNY kit isn't going to set world records, but this is a great way to get DDR4-3200 on the cheap. If the silicon lottery shines upon you, you might be able to squeeze out a decent overclock on this kit, too.
Read moreRead less▼
Black Friday DDR5 RAM Deals
High speed gaming RAM with speeds of 6,400 MT/s. 32GB DDR5 with CAS/latency timings of 32-39-39-84.
Save $130 with promo code BFF467.
Read moreRead less▼
A 48GB memory kit that's certified to run at DDR5-6400 with timings set to 32-39-39-84. It runs at 1.35V with Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO support.
Read moreRead less▼
This is a single 16GB DIMM from Corsair's Vengeance RGB RS range. It has a transfer rate of up to 6000 MT/s and a CL38 CAS latency.
Read moreRead less▼
This 288-Pin PC RAM DDR5-6000 memory kit is Model Number: CMH16GX5M2E6000Z36. RGB lighting on the heat-spreader and timings of 36-44-44-96.
Read moreRead less▼
Black Friday DDR4 RAM Deals
RGB DDR4 memory with speeds of 3,200 MT/s and CAS/latency timings of 22-22-22.
Read moreRead less▼
Save on this 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4-3200 CL16 (black) Delta R RGB sticks from TeamGroup.
$20 off w/ promo code BFF428
Read moreRead less▼
Serious-looking RAM with speeds of 3,200 MT/s.
Read moreRead less▼
More Black Friday Tech Deals
Download the Tom's Hardware app for up-to-the-minute updates on iOS and Android.
If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, Gaming chair deals, PC building tool deals, PC peripherals deals, filament and resin deals, motherboard deals, CPU cooler deals, PC case deals, Dell and Alienware deals, USB charger deals, and laptop PC deals pages.
* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.