TSMC denies exploring 3D DRAM at Nvidia's request — advanced memory tech is still years from market viability

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Does TSMC need DRAM to capitalize on DRAM?

TSMC
(Image credit: TSMC)
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A recent report from The Information suggested that TSMC is exploring 3D DRAM production at Nvidia's request as surging demand for AI hardware strains global DRAM supplies and drives up prices. If the proposal were to come to fruition, it could mean a new, albeit prone to cyclical risks, business for TSMC and could dramatically expand its role in the AI supply chain. For its part, TSMC states that it is a pure-play logic foundry and plans to remain a logic foundry, which essentially means a denial of the report.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.