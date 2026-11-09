Spoof program monitors and emails your RAM usage to Sam Altman if under 90% utilization — 'RAM-Altman' logs usage and ‘reports’ you for wasting memory

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Free Bash script files your details, rotating through eight subject lines, 10 humorous message boilerplates, and six signoffs.

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A new GitHub repository dubbed ram-altman features a script to monitor your PC’s RAM usage and report back to the eponymous OpenAI boss. Sam Altman infamously described people having spare, underutilized DRAM in computers at home as “quite terrible” in a recent podcast. Thus, developer Iain Kay was inspired to write a bash script that emails the OpenAI boss once a day to report on any RAM that is underutilized. Clearly this is not a serious tool, or rather “The memory accounting is. The correspondence isn't,” says Kay.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Tanakoi
    Creating a program to auto-flood a personal email account is no different than any other malicious software, and both the script author and anyone who uses it should face criminal charges.
    Reply
  • Jabberwocky79
    Tanakoi said:
    Creating a program to auto-flood a personal email account is no different than any other malicious software, and both the script author and anyone who uses it should face criminal charges.
    Oh, lighten up... it doesn't even include his actual email and it's not like every rando knows what it is anyway. This is, in fact, a hilarious use of coding and I applaud the maker.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    Tanakoi said:
    to auto-flood a personal email account
    that he wont even see.
    He 100% has an "ai" to filter it and likely someone else to actually check it for him.
    Reply
  • Trake_17
    I wonder what sam Altman thinks of the unoccupied rooms in the vacation homes of his fellow rich buddies and investors. Perhaps he'd like to weigh on the moral dilemma of stealing the Internet to sell it back to us?
    Reply
  • bigdragon
    I would love to see Sam's horrified expression when he finds out what I'm doing with my PC when I start maxing out RAM utilization. :devilish: I'm not sure what will do more mental damage to him -- the lack of profit motive or the subject matter.
    Reply
  • pf100
    I am hereby nominating ram-altman as software of the year for 2026.
    Reply
  • stuff and nonesense
    hotaru251 said:
    He 100% has an "ai" to filter it
    So that’s why he needs the memory …
    Reply
  • Tanakoi
    hotaru251 said:
    that he wont even see.
    He 100% has an "ai" to filter it and likely someone else to actually check it for him.
    By that logic, ransomware viruses are perfectly fine, as people have filters to block them.

    Jabberwocky79 said:
    Oh, lighten up... it doesn't even include his actual email and it's not like every rando knows what it is anyway. This is, in fact, a hilarious use of coding and I applaud the maker.
    Why not post your own email here for someone to include in a malicious script? I doubt you'll find it quite so hilarious then.
    Reply
  • usertests
    This is a cringe that should never have made it onto a news site.
    Reply
  • Jabberwocky79
    Tanakoi said:
    By that logic, ransomware viruses are perfectly fine, as people have filters to block them.

    Why not post your own email here for someone to include in a malicious script? I doubt you'll find it quite so hilarious then.
    Malicious? C'mon dude. It's a joke for crying out loud. And having to manage no less than 11 email accounts between work / personal, rest assured that I get plenty of spam. And yet, let me see.... checks..... Yep, this is still funny!
    Reply