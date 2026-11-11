Modder routes PC water cooling loop to radiator outside to beat the winter heat — winter cold keeps CPU and GPU temperatures below 50C under load

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This modder thought opening a window was too much work, so he did something cool about it

PC radiator routed to the outside of a house
(Image credit: u/Motor_Attention1865)
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u/Motor_Attention1865 on Reddit didn't like how his PC added extra heat to his room in the winter, so he went the extra mile to dump the heat outside in a fashion similar to mini-split air conditioners. The external cooling system is controlled by an Arduino Mega that the PC communicates with when it needs extra cooling. The system opens a three-way valve to route coolant outside and prevents condensation by keeping the coolant temperature above the dew point.

Our intrepid modder's room has heated floors, and the PC was dumping too much heat under the table where his PC sits, even in 25 °F (-4 °C) weather. He grew tired of manually opening a window to regulate the temperature in his space, so he put in much more effort to create a split cooling system that puts another radiator outside in the below-freezing temperatures, cooling down the PC significantly.

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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.